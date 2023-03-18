GAA Round up: Dublin take huge step towards promotion with victory over Meath

It was a busy day of action in the National Football League, with key wins for Dublin and Galway.

Dublin 2-19 Meath 1-11

In the Allianz League Division Two, Dublin look like their stay in the second tier will be short-lived after their comfortable 2-19 to 1-11 win over rivals Meath.

Killian O'Gara was the star player for Dublin, with an impressive 1-03, that included a goal in the first half as they were clinical in attack to go into the interval with a 1-11 to 1-2 lead, with Meath's goal coming from Matthew Costello.

While Meath showed improvements in the second half, Dublin ran out as comfortable winners and got their second goal through Cormac Costello.

Galway 1-08 Armagh 1-05

In Division One, Galway grinder out a hard fought 1-8 to 1-6 win over Armagh in the Athletic Grounds to keep alive their chances of reach the Division One final.

Incredibly, Armagh's goalkeeper Ethan Rafferty scored a goal from open play as they lead 1-2 to 0-0 after 21 minutes.

Galway found their attacking form with scores from Shane Walsh, Johnny Heaney and Cathal Sweeney brought the score back to 1-2 to 0-3 at the interval.

Armagh couldn't find their attack in there second half, and Galway had their goal from Matthew Tierney in the dying moments with the score level gave Galway a deserved late victory.

Galway will host Kerry in the final round with a place in the final at stake.

Kerry 1-12 Roscommon 0-12

As for the All-Ireland champions, they had to dig deep to secure a 1-12 to 0-12 victory over Roscommon.

In a game where Kerry were far from their best, it was an early goal from David Clifford, who ended the game with 1-2,that turned out to be the difference between the sides.

Despite an impressive performance from Conor Cox, who ended the game with 0-7, Kerry were able to keep Roscommon outside of touching distance to keep their chances of reaching the Division one final.

Elsewhere, Cavan suffered a shock 1-17 to 2-12 defeat to Antrim, with the promotion race blown wide open in Division three.

They are level on points with Fermanagh, with Down and Offaly just two points behind.

In Division four, Sligo strengthened their grip on promotion with 2-10 to 0-11 win over Carlow.