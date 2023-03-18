Six Nations latest: Ireland on course for Grand Slam as they lead England at the interval

PA Sport Staff

England drew first blood through an Owen Farrell penalty as part of an encouraging start for the visitors that included significant headway made at the breakdown compared to France a week earlier.

Alex Dombrandt stopped Johnny Sexton from scoring with a tackle over the line and once the Irish attack had subsided, Farrell had landed another penalty.

Hugo Keenan raced through a gap, but England scrambled effectively, limiting Ireland to three points from Sexton.

England’s penalty count was growing but they were still making their tackles as the hosts built pressure on enemy territory.

Their defence parted in the 33rd minute, however, when Josh Van Der Flier broke from a line-out maul and fed the scoring pass to Dan Sheehan who was supporting on his inside shoulder.

Ireland led 10-6 with Sexton’s conversion and England suffered a hammer blow in first-half injury time when Freddie Steward was sent off for taking out Hugo Keenan with an arm to the head.

