Saturday sport: Ireland face England in Grand Slam decider, Spurs loo to overtake United

Rugby

All eyes will be on the Aviva Stadium this evening as Ireland take on England in the final game of the Six Nations.

The Boys in Green will be hoping to seal the Grand Slam in Dublin for the first time, with Johnny Sexton set to make his final appearance in the tournament.

Kick-off is at 5pm.

Before that, France host Wales at 2.45pm, while the day's action kicks off at Murrayfield with Scotland facing Italy at 12.30pm.

Soccer

Tottenham will look to overtake Manchester United and move to third place in the Premier League later.

They travel to bottom side Southampton, who could go as high as 16th with a win today.

It's one of four 3pm games in the English top flight this afternoon.

In the other games, Bournemouth can move out of the drop zone with a win at Aston Villa.

Their relegation rivals Leeds take on Wolves at Molineux, while Brentford entertain Leicester.

At 5.30pm, Chelsea take on Everton.

Meanwhile, Vincent Kompany returns to the Etihad as his Burnley side face Manchester City in the FA Cup quarter-final at 5.45pm.

There's a massive clash in the Women's Premier Division this afternoon.

Shelbourne and Shamrock Rovers do battle at 2pm, in one of five fixtures in the league today.

At the same time, Galway take on Bohemians.

It's a 4pm start for DLR Waves and Cork City.

Then at 5pm, Sligo Rovers host Peamount and Treaty United are at home to Athlone.

GAA

Armagh and Galway will look to boost their prospects of reaching the Division One final in the Allianz Football League later.

They face each other at the Athletic Grounds, where throw-in is at 5pm.

At 7.30pm, Kerry welcome Roscommon to Tralee.

In Division Two, old rivals Meath and Dublin square off in Navan from 3pm.