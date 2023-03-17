Cheltenham final day: Faivoir gets the nod to give Skelton another County Hurdle

Kenneth Fox

Here's the latest from the final day of the 2023 Cheltenham Festival.....

2:10pm The McCoy Contractors County Handicap Hurdle Race

Dan Skelton annexed the McCoy Contractors County Handicap Hurdle for a fourth time in eight years as 33-1 shot Faivoir downed Pied Piper in a thrilling finish.

Both horses came from out of the pack after Highway One O Two had kicked clear turning for home and there were plenty in with chances approaching the last.

However, Bridget Andrews’ mount, who had been pulled up on quicker ground in the Betfair Hurdle at Newbury on his previous start, kept responding in these easier conditions and got the verdict in a head-bobber.

Pied Piper, who had finished third in the Triumph Hurdle last year, was making his handicap debut mark off a mark of 154 and only just failed to reel in the winner, having nodded slightly on landing at the last.

The well-supported Filey Bay held every chance but could only finish third, while Sharjah stuck on for fourth, followed by Ballyadam.

Skelton, who won this race previously with Superb Story (2016), Mohaayed (2018) and Ch’tibello (2019), also saddled the favourite, but Pembroke, who had finished runner-up on Trials day in January, was well held after making a couple of minor jumping errors.

👏 Take a bow @bridgeandrews



She produces heroics aboard Faivoir to win the McCoy Contractors County Hurdle for the second time. A fourth win in the last eight runnings for @DSkeltonRacing too#CheltenhamFestival pic.twitter.com/zPMiWVA4aS — Racing TV (@RacingTV) March 17, 2023

1:30pm The JCB Triumph Hurdle

St Patrick’s Day got off to a raucous start for the legions of Irish racing fans at Cheltenham as Lossiemouth easily justified favouritism in the JCB Triumph Hurdle.

Trainer Willie Mullins saddled no less than seven of the 15 runners and he had the first four home, with the grey becoming just the fifth filly in history to take the prize.

Though Gala Marceau – conqueror of Lossiemouth at the Dublin Racing Festival – stayed on well to take second spot from Zenta, the race was over once the 11-8 market leader cruised up on the bridle to take it up after jumping the penultimate flight and she was eased to a two-and-a-quarter-length success at the line.

Gust Of Wind completed the Mullins quartet, with jockey Paul Townend recording his fourth winner of the week.

It was the Closutton handler’s third win in the race in four years, having previously struck with Burning Victory in 2020 and Vauban last year.

Mullins said: “She travelled into the race at maybe the five-furlong marker and rather than fighting her Paul just let her gallop and held onto her as much as he could for a long as he could.

“He thought she was actually idling come up the straight and thinks there is a little bit more in the tank – she looks a star mare.

“But for the traffic problems in Leopardstown she’d be unbeaten for us. I’m very happy with how they all ran, bar Blood Destiny (finished ninth) who was disappointing. I don’t know what happened to him, but all the rest ran their race.

“It’s a nice start to the day.”