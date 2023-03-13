Mon, 13 Mar, 2023 - 15:56

Paul Pogba injury blow ahead of France’s Euro 2024 qualifying campaign

The 29-year-old underwent knee surgery after suffering an injury in pre-season.
By Damian Spellman, PA

Paul Pogba will miss the start of France’s Euro 2024 qualifying campaign after being ruled out for several weeks with a muscle tear.

Juventus have confirmed that the 29-year-old midfielder, who has made only two appearances for the Serie A club this season, has suffered an adductor injury and reports have suggested he will be sidelined for around three weeks.

The World Cup runners-up are due to kick-off their Group B fixtures against the Netherlands at the Stade de France on Friday, March 24, before heading to Dublin to face the Republic of Ireland three days later.

A statement on Juve’s official website said: “This morning (Monday), Leonardo Bonucci and Paul Pogba underwent instrumental tests at J|Medical.

“Bonucci suffered a blunt trauma to his left leg and his conditions will be monitored daily, meanwhile Paul Pogba suffered a low-grade tear to his right thigh adductor.

“He has already started with the rehabilitation process aimed at resuming competitive activity.”

Northern Ireland v Italy – FIFA World Cup 2022 – European Qualifying – Group C – Windsor Park
Leonardo Bonucci is also injured. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA. 

Pogba, who left Manchester United in July last year to rejoin Juventus, suffered a knee injury during pre-season and eventually had to undergo surgery to address the problem, sitting out the his country’s World Cup defence in Qatar as a result.

He made his first appearance of the season as a second-half substitute in a 4-2 league victory over Torino on February 28 and was used once again from the bench in last Sunday’s 1-0 defeat at Roma.

However, he did not make the squad for this weekend’s 4-2 win over Sampdoria, with manager Massimiliano Allegri later confirming he was injured.

