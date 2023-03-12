GAA Hurling Round up: Vital wins for Cork and Galway in Allianz League

It was a dramatic afternoon in the Allianz Hurling league, with a place in the knockout stages and the battle to avoid relegation at stake.

At Cusack Park, Galway were able to overcome a difficult first half to run out 1-24 to 0-22 winners over Clare.

Clare raced into a 0-8 to 0-1 lead after only 14 minutes, with Aidan McCarthy and David Reidy scoring 0-5 between them. However, Galway regrouped and went into the interval just one point behind at 0-12 to 0-11, with Evan Niland and Conor Cooney key to their fightback.

After both sides exchanging the lead until the 47th minute, Galway upped the ante for the final quarter, outscoring their neighbours by 1-9 to 0-7 including a decisive Conor Whelan goal in the 59th minute.

Henry Shefflin's side finished the stronger of the two sides to run out as winners and keep their hopes of reaching the semi-finals alive.

In Nowlan Park, Kilkenny cruised to a 2-25 to 1-17 victory over Dublin.

After missing a early goal chance, Dublin failed to settle into the game, as Kilkenny raced into a 0-7 to 0-1 lead after just seven minutes.

Cian Kenny, Paddy Deegan, Padraig Walsh and Eoin Cody all impressed for Kilkenny in a clinical display as they went into half-time with a 0-17 to 0-8 lead.

Although Dublin started the second half strong, once Eoin Cody netted Kilkenny's opening goal in the 45th minute, Kilkenny never looked like losing.

Cody had his second goal minutes later, as they ran out as comfortable winners.

All-Ireland winners Limerick made light work of Westmeath in Cusack Park as they ran out 1-27 to 1-15 winners.

Conor Boylan's 12th minute goal set the tone for Limerick as they had too much for Westmeath, with Donnacha Ó Dálaigh and Tom Morrissey key for Limerick as they went in 1-14 to 0-05 ahead at half-time.

While they kept the scoreboard ticking in the second half, a Niall O'Brien goal from a Westmeath penalty provided a consolation for them in a difficult afternoon.

In Division 1 Group B Antrim overcame Laois by 3-18 to 1-18 at Corrigan Park.

Just a goal separated the teams as the game moved into eight minutes of added time, but Antrim finished stronger with key players stepping up to the plate.

In the final game of the day, a late goal from Cormac Beausang saw them come from behind to beat Wexford by 2-14 to 0-18.

The win see's the Rebels qualify for the semi-finals of the league.