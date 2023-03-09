Thu, 09 Mar, 2023 - 22:04

Manchester United bounce back with comfortable victory over Real Betis

Marcus Rashford, Anthony, Bruno Fernandes and Wout Weghorst were on target.
Manchester United bounce back with comfortable victory over Real Betis

By Simon Peach, PA Chief Football Writer

Manchester United showed their character by comprehensively beating Real Betis 4-1 in the Europa League four days on from their humiliating defeat at Liverpool.

Sunday’s 7-0 collapse at their bitter rivals equalled the club’s record competitive defeat and left manager Erik ten Hag calling for a response from an unacceptable loss that he labelled “unprofessional”.

The United boss stuck with the same starting line-up that was annihilated at Anfield and the players repaid their manager’s faith in a 4-1 victory against Betis in the first leg of their last-16 tie.

Marcus Rashford kept his cool to lash the hosts into an early lead as the snow fell at Old Trafford, only for Ayoze Perez to drill home a superb leveller against the run of play.

That moment gave hope to Manuel Pellegrini’s side and David De Gea was breathing a sigh of relief just before the break after his terrible pass led to a Perez effort deflecting off the post.

But United returned strongly from half-time and Antony curled home a lovely left-footed strike before skipper Bruno Fernandes, who faced intense scrutiny for his Liverpool display, headed home.

Wout Weghorst, another criticised after Anfield, scored his first Old Trafford goal to wrap up a comfortable win that means Ten Hag’s men head to Seville next Thursday with a three-goal cushion.

More in this section

What's on the box: All the sport on TV this weekend What's on the box: All the sport on TV this weekend
NY Jets tight end CJ Uzomah impressed by NFL knowledge on London trip NY Jets tight end CJ Uzomah impressed by NFL knowledge on London trip
Michail Antonio double helps West Ham overcome domestic woes to win in Cyprus Michail Antonio double helps West Ham overcome domestic woes to win in Cyprus
soccerdavid de geaman utdold traffordmarcus rashforduefa europa leaguebruno fernandeserik ten hagreal betismanuel pellegriniayoze perezantonywout weghorstman utd vs real betis
Rory McIlroy struggles in opening round of Players Championship

Rory McIlroy struggles in opening round of Players Championship

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more