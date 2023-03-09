LOI preview: Can Shamrock Rovers and St Pat's put struggles behind them?

Michael Bolton

In what has been an eventful start to the League of Ireland season, two sides that fans didn't expect to struggle are in need of victory this weekend.

For last season's champions Shamrock Rovers, their dramatic 4-4 draw to Cork City on Monday night meant they are still without a win this season after four games.

Despite several defensive injuries, they will be hoping they can turn around their fortunes when they travel to Tolka Park to face Shelbourne, who lost 2-1 to Dundalk in their last game.

For St Patrick's Athletic, a heavy 5-0 defeat to Dundalk last Friday was followed by a 2-1 loss to Sligo Rovers, who were reduced to 10 men for most of Monday's game.

They host second place Bohemians, who have played some impressive football so far this season, in what should be an interesting game at Tolka Park.

Elsewhere, top of the table Derry City will be hoping to extend their lead at the top of the table when they host third placed Dundalk.

In the night's final game, bottom placed UCD host Drogheda United.

On Saturday, Sligo Rovers will be aiming to follow up their impressive win over St Patrick's Athletic when they host Cork City at the Showgrounds.

Friday, March 10th

Derry City v Dundalk, Ryan McBride Bradywell Stadium, 7.45.

Shelbourne V Shamrock Rovers, Tolka Park, 7.45.

St Patrick's Athletic v Bohemians, Richmond Park, 7.45.

UCD v Drogheda United, UCD Bowl,7.45.

Saturday March 11th

Sligo Rovers v Cork City, Showgrounds, 7.45.

All games can be streamed live on LOI TV.