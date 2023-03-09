What's on the box: All the sport on TV this weekend

Kenneth Fox

There is a bumper weekend of sport coming up as the Six Nations returns, The Players Championship unfolds and the Allianz Hurling League serves up some quality match ups.

The Premier League title race also continues as Arsenal face a trip across London to face Fulham and Man City take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Here is what is on the box this weekend:

Friday

Golf: Day two of the Player's Championship, 11:30am on Sky Sports Golf

Rugby: Six Nations Under 20s, Scotland vs Ireland, 7pm on RTÉ Two

Rugby: Six Nations Under 20s, England vs France, 7:50pm on Virgin Media More

Saturday

Soccer: Premier League, Bournemouth v Liverpool, 11:30am on BT Sport 1

Rugby: Six Nations, Italy vs Wales, 1:30pm on Virgin Media One

Golf: Day three of the Player's Championship, 14:00pm on Sky Sports Golf

Rugby: Six Nations, England vs France, 4:30pm on Virgin Media One

Steve Borthwick has named our side for #ENGvFRA on Saturday 🌹@O2 | #WearTheRose — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) March 9, 2023

Soccer: Premier League, Crystal Palace vs Man City, 5pm on Sky Sports Premier League

Soccer: Bundesliga, Schalke vs Dortmund, 5:20pm on Sky Sports Football

GAA: Allianz Hurling League, Tipperary vs Waterford, 7:15pm on TG4

Sunday

Soccer: Premier League, Fulham vs Arsenal, 1pm on Sky Sports Premier League

GAA: Allianz Hurling League, Antrim vs Laois, 1pm on BBC iPlayer

GAA: Allianz Hurling League, Clare vs Galway, 1:45pm on TG4

Golf: Final day of the Player's Championship, 2pm on Sky Sports Golf

Rugby: Six Nations, Scotland vs Ireland, 2:15pm on RTÉ Two

GAA: Allianz Hurling League, Cork vs Wexford, 3:45pm on TG4

Soccer: Premier League, Newcastle vs Wolves, 4pm on Sky Sports Premier League

GAA: Allianz Hurling League, Kilkenny vs Dublin, deferred coverage from 5:35pm on TG4

Into St Patrick's Day week the Cheltenham Festival takes over from Tuesday at 1pm on Virgin Media One.

They will have all four days of live racing, leading up to Gold Cup Day on St Patrick’s Day.

On Wednesday the UEFA Champions League with Liverpool tie between Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu live from 7pm on Virgin Media Two.

On Thursday evening there is live UEFA Europa League action from 5.30pm. Arsenal are hosting Sporting Lisbon, while Manchester United are in Seville to take on Real Betis.

From 2pm on Satruday, March 18th Virgin Media One has defending champions France take on Wales in Paris followed by the highly anticipated clash between Ireland and England from the Aviva Stadium.

The week is topped off with the final round of U20s Six Nations fixtures on Sunday. Live on Virgin Media Two from 4:30pm, Ireland welcome England to Musgrave Park for a potential grand-slam decider followed by France against Wales.