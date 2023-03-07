GAA weekend preview: Tipperary v Waterford leads huge hurling fixtures

James Cox

The top two teams in Group B of Allianz Hurling League Division 1 go head-to-head on Saturday as Tipperary host Waterford, with the game live on TG4.

It's certain to be a cracker at Semple Stadium. Tipperary have won all three of their games so far, with wins over Laois, Kilkenny and Dublin.

Meanwhile, Waterford drew with Dublin before victories over Laois and Antrim. Throw-in is at 7.15pm.

On Sunday, the big games include Kilkenny and Dublin. They sit in third and fourth and will be looking to make ground on Tipperary and Waterford.

In Group A, leaders Cork host Wexford who are desperately in need of a win.

Saturday, March 11th

Hurling League Division 1

Tipperary v Waterford, 7.15pm - TG4

Hurling League Division 2A

Offaly v Carlow, 2pm

Kildare v Kerry, 2pm

Hurling League Division 2B

London v Sligo, 1pm

Tyrone v Meath, 2pm

Hurling League Division 3B

Longford v Lancashire, 2pm

Cavan v Leitrim, 2pm

Sunday, March 12th

Hurling League Division 1

Antrim v Laois, 1pm - BBC iPlayer

Kilkenny v Dublin, 1.45pm - TG4 (deferred)

Clare v Galway, 1.45pm - TG4

Westmeath v Limerick, 2pm

Cork v Wexford, 3.45pm

Hurling League Division 2A

Down v Derry, 1pm

Hurling League Division 2B

Donegal v Wicklow 1pm

Hurling League Division 3A

Roscommon v Armagh, 2pm

Mayo v Monaghan, 2pm

Louth v Fermanagh, 2pm