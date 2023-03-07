GAA weekend preview: Tipperary v Waterford leads huge hurling fixtures

James Cox
The top two teams in Group B of Allianz Hurling League Division 1 go head-to-head on Saturday as Tipperary host Waterford, with the game live on TG4.
It's certain to be a cracker at Semple Stadium. Tipperary have won all three of their games so far, with wins over Laois, Kilkenny and Dublin.
Meanwhile, Waterford drew with Dublin before victories over Laois and Antrim. Throw-in is at 7.15pm.
On Sunday, the big games include Kilkenny and Dublin. They sit in third and fourth and will be looking to make ground on Tipperary and Waterford.
In Group A, leaders Cork host Wexford who are desperately in need of a win.
Saturday, March 11th
Hurling League Division 1
Tipperary v Waterford, 7.15pm - TG4
Hurling League Division 2A
Offaly v Carlow, 2pm
Kildare v Kerry, 2pm
Hurling League Division 2B
London v Sligo, 1pm
Tyrone v Meath, 2pm
Hurling League Division 3B
Longford v Lancashire, 2pm
Cavan v Leitrim, 2pm
Sunday, March 12th
Hurling League Division 1
Antrim v Laois, 1pm - BBC iPlayer
Kilkenny v Dublin, 1.45pm - TG4 (deferred)
Clare v Galway, 1.45pm - TG4
Westmeath v Limerick, 2pm
Cork v Wexford, 3.45pm
Hurling League Division 2A
Down v Derry, 1pm
Hurling League Division 2B
Donegal v Wicklow 1pm
Hurling League Division 3A
Roscommon v Armagh, 2pm
Mayo v Monaghan, 2pm
Louth v Fermanagh, 2pm