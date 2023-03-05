Sunday Sport: Liverpool face Man United at Anfield, Tyrone take on Kerry

Kenneth Fox

Soccer

Liverpool forward Mo Salah admits it is hard not to be impressed by Manchester United's turn around in form under boss Erik ten Hag.

The Merseysiders are ten points adrift of their bitter rivals in the Premier League with the teams facing each other at Anfield this afternoon.

United are unbeaten in 11 matches and Salah says they will need to be at their best to end that run.

Kick off is at 4:30pm.

Before that Nottingham Forest entertain Everton from 2pm.

The hosts start the day 14th in the table while the Toffees are in the relegation zone.

Arsenal and last season's finalists Chelsea meet this afternoon in the Conti Women's League Cup final.

Kick-off at a sold out Selhurst Park is at 3pm.

In the WSL table toppers Manchester United lead Leicester City 1-0 in the early stages of the first half.

Elsewhere, they've just kicked-off between Everton and Aston Villa while at 2pm Manchester City entertain Tottenham and West Ham go to Reading.

There is one game in the Scottish Premiership this afternoon.

Celtic trail to St. Mirren 1-0 at half-time away from home.

GAA

Tyrone went into their Allianz National Football League game this afternoon bottom of Division One.

They welcomed holders and All-Ireland champions Kerry to Omagh where action has just gotten underway.

Elsewhere, Galway and Monaghan is taking place at Pearse Stadium.

All-Star forward Shane Walsh has been named amongst the Galway substitutes.

While at 14:45pm there's a top of the table clash at Dr. Hyde Park as Roscommon host neighbours Mayo.

In Division Two Clare host Cork while Louth welcome Kildare to Ardee and Limerick and Meath is at the TUS Gaelic Grounds.

All of those games get underway at 2pm.

Athletics

Sarah Lavin booked her place in this evening's final of the 60m hurdles at the European Indoors in Istanbul this morning.

The Limerick woman finished third in her semi-final in a time of 7.99 seconds to see her progress.

Elsewhere, Sophie Becker, Sharlene Mawdsley, Cliodhna Manning and Phil Healy go in the final of the Women's 4x400m relay just before half-4 this afternoon.

Darragh McElhinney of UCD goes in the 3,000m final at 5pm.

Golf

Leona Maguire finished up in a tie for 20th at the HSBC Women's World Championship this morning.

A 1-under-par final round of 71 saw her finish up on 7-under-par for the tournament in Singapore.

That was 10 shots off winner Jin Young Ko of South Korea who retained her title with a two shot victory over American Nelly Korda.

Rory Mcilroy is best of the Irish ahead of the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Florida later today.

He shot a four-under-par round of 68 last night which leaves him six-under all round.

He is in a tie for fifth and just three shots off the lead that's held by American Kurt Kitayama.

Padraig Harrington is one-under after a level-par 72 yesterday.

And Seamus Power and Shane Lowry both had days to forget.

Respective rounds of four and eight over last night have them both on six-over-par overall.

F1

World champion Max Verstappen will be on pole for this afternoon's Bahrain Grand Prix.

The Red Bull driver finished ahead of team-mate Sergio Perez in qualifying for the opening race of the campaign.

Charles Leclerc was third for Ferrari.

That gets underway at 3-o'clock Irish time.

Racing

There's a seven race card today at Wexford from 20-to-2.

Then 20 minutes later the first of seven races goes to post at Leopardstown.