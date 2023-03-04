Saturday Sport: Man City lead Newcastle, Irish athletes at European Indoor Championships

Kenneth Fox

It is Manchester City 1 Newcastle United 0 with around a half hour gone in the lunchtime game in the Premier League.

A superb solo goal from Phil Foden has given the home side the advantage.

Meanwhile, the Gunners can stretch their winning run to four when they host Bournemouth.

In the other 3pm games, struggling Leeds go to Chelsea.

West Ham are away to Brighton, Aston Villa play Crystal Palace and Wolves host Spurs.

At 5:30pm, bottom side Southampton host Leicester.

The new season of the League of Ireland Women's Premier Division kicks off today.

At 2pm, defending champions Shelbourne host Cork City while Galway United entertain Wexford Youths.

Then at 5pm, Shamrock Rovers made their league bow at Sligo Rovers, and Treaty United take on Bohemians.

President's Cup winners Athlone Town are at home to Peamount at 7pm.

GAA

Armagh take on Donegal in the Allianz Football League Division 1 this evening.

Throw-in at the Athletic Grounds is at half 7pm.

Derry and Dublin will aim to maintain their 100 per cent starts in Division 2 when they face off at Celtic Park at 5pm.

Rugby

In the URC, table toppers Leinster are away to Edinburgh at 5:05pm.

While at twenty-five to eight, Connacht face the Dragons at Rodney Parade, and Ulster travel to Cardiff.

Athletics

Israel Olatunde is through to the 60m semi-finals at the European Indoor Athletics Championships in Istanbul.

The UCD athlete came fourth in his early-morning heat, and is on the track again today at 3:45pm.

Meanwhile, Darragh McElhinney came fourth in his 3000m heat to qualify for Sunday's final.

World Indoor Finalist Sarah Lavin is into the semi-final of the 60m hurdles

Golf

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry are seven shots off the lead heading into the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill this evening.

The Irish pair sit on two under par, with the American Kurt Kitayama setting the pace in Florida at nine-under.

Racing

There's racing today in Navan, with the first in a seven-race card getting underway at 2pm.