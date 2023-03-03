LOI round up: Derry and Dundalk make statements in victories

Michael Bolton

In tonight's action in the Airtricity League of Ireland, Derry City lay down an early season marker with a 2-1 win over Shamrock Rovers in Tallaght Stadium, as the champions search for their first win.

Derry took the lead through Ben Doherty in the 18th minute, before Johnny Kenny equalised for Stephen Bradley's side eight minutes later.

The sides went in level at half-time before Jamie McGonigle put Derry City back in front in the 54th minute.

While Shamrock Rovers had the chances to

Cork City got their first win of the season with a comfortable 4-0 victory over UCD.

A goal from Matthew Healy after 13 minutes got them off the mark in a game where they took their chances when presented.

A second just before half-time from Darragh Crowley doubled their advantage, and they never looked back.

Second half goals from Ruairi Keating and Ethan Varian ensured Cork left with all three points.

In Tolka Park, Kian Leavy's 77th minute goal gave Shelbourne a 1-0 win over rivals Bohemians, who were reduced to 10 men after Dylan Connolly's red card.

Dundalk made the biggest statement of the night with a resounding 5-0 win over St Patrick's Athletic.

After a week of rumours of who could take over the club, Dundalk showed what potential investors could be buying with a performance that sent shockwaves across the divsion.

A goal in the fifth minute from Patrick Hoban got Dundalk off the mark, and they had their second goal through Louie Annesley just 10 minutes later.

After taking a 2-0 lead into the interval, further goals from Rayhaan Tulloch, Daniel Kelly and Connor Malley wrapped up an incredible victory.

In the night's final game, Drogheda United battled to a tight 1-0 win over Sligo Rovers, with the only goal coming from Adam Foley.