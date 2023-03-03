Fri, 03 Mar, 2023 - 21:06

European Indoor Championships: difficult day for Irish athletes

In the men's 1500 meters, Luke McCann had to settle for tenth place in the final, which was won by Norway's Jakob Ingebrigsten, with a championship record of 3:33.95.
Michael Bolton

It was a difficult day for Irish athletes in the European Indoor Athletics Championships in Istanbul.

In another improving performance for Kate O'Connor, she finished ninth place with a total of 4553 points in the women's pentathlon, just 43 points shy of her national record.

The event was won by Belgium's Nafissatou Thiam, who broke the record with 5,055 points, with Poland's Adrianna Sulek in second with 5,014.

Speaking after the race, McCann said he’d learn from the experience.

"I have raced all these guys before, I know I am well able to compete with them, I didn't really get phased by anyone, maybe a couple of years ago you would look at Jakob Ingebrigsten and think wow it's him.

"I was a little bit more nervous yesterday with the pressure of heats, it's a win or lose situation. Whereas today was a free run, see how close I get to the medals. I do or I don't and unfortunately today I don't."

Elsewhere, Sharlene Mawdsley was sixth in her 400-metres semi-final, missing out on tomorrow’s final.

The Tipperary athlete found herself at the back of the six-runner field at the break and was unable to move up the field, finishing well off her personal best (51.91) in 53.37.

In the women's 60 m heats, Joan Healy missed out on a place in the semi-finals after finishing fifth in her heat in a time of 7.41.

european indoor athletics championshipseuropean athletics championshipsluke mccannkate o'connor
