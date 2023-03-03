Ireland's Sharlene Mawdsley qualifies for semi-finals at Euro Indoor Championships

Ireland's Sharlene Mawdsley has qualified for the semi-finals of the 400 metres on day 2 of the European Indoor Championships in Istanbul.

Mawdsley qualified after finishing second in her heat this morning. She will be back on the track for her semi-final at 4.55pm this evening.

✨MAWDSLEY ADVANCES AS O’CONNOR REMAINS IN THE HUNT✨ Sharlene Mawdsley (Newport AC) advanced to the semi-final of the 400m at the European Indoor Championships in Istanbul this morning⤵️https://t.co/XN12Kfj7wy 📸@SportsfileSam #Istanbul2023 @Ask123ie pic.twitter.com/kr4njtr6GC — Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) March 3, 2023

Sadly, Sophie Becker and Cliodhna Manning finished third and fifth respectively in their heats and missed out on a place in the respective semi-finals.

However, Becker will return to action this weekend with the Irish relay team.

Joan Healy finished fifth in her 60 metres heat and didn't progress to the semi finals.

Kate O'Connor is currently 8th after three events of the pentathlon.