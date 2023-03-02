League of Ireland preview: Can Shamrock Rovers get back on track?

Michael Bolton

In game week three of the League of Ireland, all eyes will be on the Tallaght Stadium, as Shamrock Rovers host last season's runners-up Derry City.

It may be early in the season, but Stephen Bradley's side will already be up against it going into Friday night's clash.

They won't press the panic button yet, but without a win after two 1-1 draws, and three centre-backs missing facing Derry, a win tomorrow would be the perfect way to kick-start their season.

In this weekend's other games, top of the table Bohemians face Shelbourne in the Dublin derby, with Damien Duff's side seeking their first win of the season.

Cork City host UCD in a game both sides will be desperate for victory after difficult starts to the season, while Sligo Rovers will be aiming to build off last weekend's dramatic victory over UCD when they travel to Drogheda.

After the last week dominated by talks of potential new ownership from England, Dundalk will hope to do their talking on the pitch when they travel to Richmond Park to face St Patrick's Athletic.

In a game week full of exciting fixtures this early into the season, here is a rundown of this weekend's games, which are all available on LOI TV.

Friday, March 3rd

Cork City v UCD, Turner's Cross, 7.45pm.

Drogheda United v Sligo Rovers, Weavers Park, 7.45pm.

Dundalk v St Patrick's Athletic, Oriel Park, 7.45pm.

Shelbourne v Boheimans, Tolka Park, 7.45pm.

Shamrock Rovers v Derry City, Tallaght Stadium, 7.45pm.