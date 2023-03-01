Wed, 01 Mar, 2023 - 12:40

GAA weekend preview: Huge weekend in football league

A look ahead to a weekend that could have big implications for some team's season
GAA weekend preview: Huge weekend in football league

Michael Bolton

Promotion, relegation, and now a place for the All-Ireland Championship is at stake for some in this weekend's action in the National Football League.

In division one, rivals Donegal and Armagh will face off on Saturday, with Donegal's place in the division under real threat.

At the top of the division, Roscommon will host the unbeaten Mayo in Dr Hyde Park, while Tyrone will host Kerry in a must win game at Healy park in Omagh after their defeat to Mayo.

In what's been a very interesting Division two, Dublin will travel to Derry, with Rory Gallagher's men confident of a big scalp in Derry, in what will likely be the final of the division.

Cork make the trip to Cusack Park to face Cork, with both sides' participation in the All-Ireland under threat, with Kildare in a similar position when they face Louth.

With so much at stake heading into this weekend's games, here is a full rundown of this weekend's fixtures.

Saturday, March 4th

Allianz Football League Division one

Armagh v Donegal, Athletic grounds, TG4, 7.30pm.

Allianz Football League Division two

Derry v Dublin, Celtic Park, RTÉ Two, 7.00pm.

Allianz Football League Division Four

Laois v Waterford, O'Moore Park, 7.00pm.

Sunday March 5th

Allianz Football League Division one

Tyrone v Kerry, Healy Park, TG4, 12.45.

Galway v Monaghan, Pearse Stadium, TG4 (deferred), 12.45.

Roscommon v Mayo, Dr Hyde Park, TG4, 14.45.

Allianz Football League Division two

Clare v Cork, Cusack Park, 2.00pm.

Limerick v Meath, TUS Gaelic Grounds, 2.00pm.

Louth v Kildare, DEFY Pairc Mhire Ardee, 2.00pm.

Allianz Football League Division three

Fermanagh v Tipperary, St Josphes Park, 2.00pm.

Longford v Offaly, Glenn Brothers Pearse Park, 2.00pm.

Westmeath v Antrim, Cusack Park, Mullingar, 2.00pm.

Cavan v Down, Kingspan Breffini Park, 2.00pm.

Allianz Football League Division Four

London v Carlow, McGovern Park, Ruslip, 2.00pm.

Wicklow v Leitrim, Echelon Park, 1.30pm.

Sligo v Wexford, Markievicz Park, 2.00pm.

 

More in this section

Lando Norris stands by signing long-term McLaren deal with message for critics Lando Norris stands by signing long-term McLaren deal with message for critics
Blackburn shock Leicester to reach FA Cup quarter-finals Blackburn shock Leicester to reach FA Cup quarter-finals
Evan Ferguson goal sinks Stoke and carries Seagulls into last eight of FA Cup Evan Ferguson goal sinks Stoke and carries Seagulls into last eight of FA Cup
cork gaadublin gaaallianz football leaguegalway gaamayo gaaroscommon gaakerry gaaderry gaakildare gaa
Phil Foden ‘back to normal’ following cup double as Man City push for silverware

Phil Foden ‘back to normal’ following cup double as Man City push for silverware

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit
Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more