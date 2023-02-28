Joe Marler signs new deal at Harlequins

By PA Sport Staff

Harlequins have announced a new deal for their England prop Joe Marler.

The 32-year-old has made more than 250 appearances for Quins, won 79 England caps and toured New Zealand with the 2017 British and Irish Lions.

Marler helped Quins win the Premiership title in 2012 and 2021, in addition to the European Challenge Cup 12 years ago.

“I love this club, I love the fans and I love pulling on this jersey,” Marler told Quins’ official website.

“I feel honoured and privileged to have been able to do that for so long, and hopefully be able to retire from the game at this wonderful club where it all started for me.”

Quins head coach Tabai Matson added: “Joe is a tone-setter for our team and a key leader on the pitch. When Joe speaks, people tend to listen.

“I don’t think there are many better scrummaging loosehead props in the modern game. He is such a valuable player.”