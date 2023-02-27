Mon, 27 Feb, 2023 - 15:26

Ireland prop Finlay Bealham to miss rest of Six Nations with knee injury

The 31-year-old was forced off in the first half of Ireland’s 34-20 success against Italy.
Ireland prop Finlay Bealham to miss rest of Six Nations with knee injury

By Ed Elliot, PA

Ireland prop Finlay Bealham has been ruled out of the remainder of the Six Nations with a knee injury sustained in Saturday’s win over Italy.

The 31-year-old Connacht forward was forced off in the first half of his country’s 34-20 success in Rome and replaced by Tom O’Toole.

Bealham has started each of Ireland’s three matches in the tournament so far and his loss is a major blow to Andy Farrell, who has been without first-choice tighthead Tadhg Furlong due to a calf problem.

Speaking about Bealham immediately after victory over the Azzurri, head coach Farrell said: “He twisted his knee, obviously he went down straight away, which says something doesn’t it?

“He tried his best to fight on. He’s in a brace there in the changing room, he says he’s fine but he always says that.”

Furlong will this week be involved in Ireland’s two-day training camp and is in contention to return in the round-four clash with Scotland on March 12th, with O’Toole on standby for only a second Test start.

Farrell offered a positive injury update on a host of absentees following the weekend win at Stadio Olimpico, which kept the Irish on course for the Grand Slam.

Tadhg Furlong, right, is yet to play a minute of the 2023 Guinness Six Nations
Tadhg Furlong, right, is yet to play a minute of the 2023 Six Nations. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA

Bealham aside, his optimism was echoed by a statement from the Irish Rugby Football Union on Monday afternoon.

In addition to Furlong, captain Johnny Sexton (groin), centres Garry Ringrose (calf) and Robbie Henshaw (wrist) and scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park (hamstring) have been named in this week’s training group with a view to being ready for Murrayfield.

Ringrose was initially selected to face Italy before withdrawing on the eve of the game.

More in this section

Scotland’s perfect Six Nations record ended by France after torrid start Scotland’s perfect Six Nations record ended by France after torrid start
Wout Weghorst hungry for more glory after Carabao Cup success with Man Utd Wout Weghorst hungry for more glory after Carabao Cup success with Man Utd
Andy Murray withdraws from Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Andy Murray withdraws from Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
connachtguinness six nationsandy farrellrugby uniongarry ringrosejohnny sextonrobbie henshawtadhg furlongjamison gibson parkirelandrugbyufinlay bealhamirish rugby football uniontom o’toolebealham
Gregor Townsend proud of Scotland’s ‘best performance’ of Six Nations so far

Gregor Townsend proud of Scotland’s ‘best performance’ of Six Nations so far

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit
Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more