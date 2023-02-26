Sunday sport: Carabao Cup final; Allianz League action

Updated 1.45pm

Soccer

Manchester United and Newcastle United contest the Carabao Cup final at Wembley on Sunday, with kick-off at 4.30pm.

United haven't won a trophy in six years, while it's 54 years since the Magpies last lifted silverware.

The Geordies on Wembley Way.

The game is preceded by the Premier League meeting of Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea — it's just kicked off in North London.

Spurs are unchanged from last weekend's win over West Ham.

Chelsea have made six changes from the loss to Southampton — with Thiago Silva, Reece James, Ruben Loftus Cheek, Raheem Sterling, Hakim Ziyech and Kai Havertz starting.

Celtic and Rangers contest the Scottish League Cup Final at Hampden Park from 3pm.

Gaelic Games

All Ireland senior hurling champions Limerick face Galway in Division 1A of the Allianz League this afternoon.

Throw in at Pearse Stadium is at 2.30pm.

Also in Division 1A, Cork meet Westmeath at Pairc Ui Chaoimh from 1.45pm and at the same time, Wexford host Clare at Wexford Park.

In Division 1B, Waterford and Antrim are just getting underway at Fraher Field.

Laois play Kilkenny at O'Moore Park from 2pm.

In Division 1 of the Football League, Donegal are leading Galway in Letterkenny.

Watch the Half-Time Highlights of Donegal v Galway in the Allianz Football League here on #GAANOW!

Half-Time Score:

Donegal 1-06

Donegal 1-06 Galway 1-03

Monaghan take on Roscommon in Clones from 2.30.

In Division 2, Meath play Louth in Navan, and Kildare versus Derry in Newbridge.

Rugby

France and Scotland contest today's Six Nations Championship match in Paris.

Kick off is at 3pm.

Golf

Shane Lowry is in contention ahead of the final round of the Honda Classic in Florida.

The Offalyman is 9 under par and in a tie for fourth, four shots adrift of leader, Chris Kirk.

A final round of 65 saw Leona Maguire end in a tie for 6th at the Honda LPGA Thailand, six shots behind the winner, Lilia Vu.