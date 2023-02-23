Thu, 23 Feb, 2023 - 15:04

Jordan Pickford agrees new Everton contract

Manager Sean Dyche confirmed a deal was in place for the England goalkeeper.
By Ian Parker, PA

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has agreed a new contract with Everton to end speculation over a move to a Premier League rival.

The 28-year-old, who was due to enter the last 12 months of his existing deal this summer, had been linked with a move to Tottenham among others, but has agreed to stay at Goodison Park despite their perilous position towards the foot of the table, though the contract has not yet been signed.

Pickford, a £30million signing from Sunderland in 2017, has made 222 appearances for Everton and manager Sean Dyche believes he can continue to improve.

“He’s a very, very good player, a good servant to this football club so far and he’s going to continue to be that for sure,” Dyche said.

“I think it’s a sign that he’s enjoying our new regime and he’s accepting of what we’re looking to offer. He’s been a fantastic player, so we want that to continue.

“Any way we can rub off on him and help him continue his development will be great if he feels there is stuff, and I think there is.”

