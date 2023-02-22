John O'Shea named assistant coach to Ireland boss Stephen Kenny

James Cox

John O'Shea is to become an assistant coach under Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny.

It's a role which has been occupied by Damien Duff, Anthony Barry and John Eustace over the last three years.

O'Shea has been a part of the backroom staff with the Under-21s and will continue a similar role at Stoke City.

The Waterford native and ex Manchester United star made 118 appearances as a player for Ireland.

O'Shea won five Premier League titles and a Champions League medal with United during his highly successful playing career.

"We're delighted to welcome John to the senior international coaching team," said Stephen Kenny.

"John had a brilliant career playing for Ireland right through from U15 to earning 118 caps for his country. Following that, he has committed himself to a career in coaching, working with both Reading and Stoke City for almost four years now.

"He has also combined that with a full campaign with the Ireland U-21s team under Jim Crawford and I have watched his progress closely as he made a positive contribution throughout his time with the team. John will now make the transition into the senior coaching team where he knows the team well and we look forward to John joining our staff for the Latvia and France matches in March."

John O'Shea has been working as a coach with the Ireland Under-21s and Stoke City. Photo: INPHO

John O'Shea said: "I'm delighted to join the Ireland senior international team coaching staff and looking forward to working with Stephen and the rest of the backroom team when the campaign begins in March.

"It was always an honour to play for my country and put on the green shirt so to join the coaching staff and work with the current group of players and staff is an amazing opportunity for me.

"I'd like to thank Jim Crawford and the Ireland U-21 backroom team who've been fantastic to work with over the last few years and wish them every success after such a strong qualification campaign last year.

"We've got a really exciting group of players, a good mix of youth and experience, and some fantastic fixtures to look forward to this year so I can't wait for it to begin and to get to work with the squad and staff."