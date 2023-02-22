Wed, 22 Feb, 2023 - 05:15

Victor Osimhen and Giovanni Di Lorenzo goals give Napoli victory

The hosts had Kolo Muani sent off for a reckless challenge shortly before the hour mark.
By PA Staff

Goals from Victor Osimhen and Giovanni Di Lorenzo sealed a comfortable 2-0 win for Napoli in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League last-16 clash with Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany.

The runaway Serie A leaders weathered an early storm to seize control then cruised home after the hosts had Kolo Muani sent off for a reckless challenge shortly before the hour mark.

Frankfurt had started confidently with Muani flashing an effort across the face of goal, but Napoli, coming off a run of seven straight domestic victories, soon clicked into gear.

Over-worked home keeper Kevin Trapp saved well to deny Khvicha Kvaratskhelia then pushed aside a 35th-minute penalty from the same player after Osimhen was tripped by Aurelio Buta in the box.

Frankfurt’s respite lasted just five minutes before Osimhen converted a low cross from Hirving Lozano to give Napoli the lead – which the same player thought he had doubled moments later only to be flagged for offside.

Napoli stepped up their dominance after the break with Trapp once again called upon to punch away a Lozano effort as well as another drive from Kvaratskhelia.

Muani’s poor challenge on Frank Anguissa on 58 minutes gave Frankfurt a mountain to climb, and Napoli’s inevitable second arrived soon afterwards.

A piece of individual brilliant from Kvaratskhelia served up an opportunity for Di Lorenzo convert as Napoli ensured they would finish the first leg well in control.

socceruefa champions leaguenapolieintracht frankfurtdeutsche bank parkeintracht frankfurt vs napoli
