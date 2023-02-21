Tue, 21 Feb, 2023 - 11:44

GAA weekend preview: Crucial weekend in football and hurling league's

A look ahead to this weekend's action in the football and hurling league's.
Michael Bolton

It's set to be another busy weekend in the Allianz football and hurling league's this weekend, with the battle for survival and promotion up for grabs across several divisions.

In football, Mayo will be aiming to build on their impressive win over Kerry when they host a Tyrone side in need of a win in Castlebar.

Kerry will be aiming for a immediate response when they host Armagh, with Jack O'Connor expected to bring the likes of David Clifford back into the starting 15.

Leaders of Division one Roscommon will travel to a struggling Monaghan side, while Clare will make the trip to Croke Park on Saturday to face a Dublin side yet to show their best this season.

In Hurling, Galway host Limerick in the pick of this weekend's games, as both sides aim for their second win of the season.

Top of division 1A Cork host Westmeath, while Tipperary will make the trip to Croke Park to face Dublin, with both sides showing signs of improvement.

To find out all of this weekend's action, here is the full fixture list.

Saturday, February 25th

Allianz Football League Division one 

Kerry v Armagh, Fitzgerald Stadium, RTÉ Two, 5pm.

Mayo v Tyrone, Hastings McHale Park, TG4, 7pm.

Allianz Football League Division Two

Dublin v Clare, Croke Park, 7pm.

Allianz Football League Division Three

Antrim v Fermanagh, Casemant Park, 2pm.

Down v Westmeath, Páirc Esler, 6pm.

Allianz League Division Four

Waterford v Wexford, Walsh Park, 4pm.

Laois v Wicklow, O'Moore Park, 7pm.

Allianz Hurling League Division 1B

Dublin v Tipperary, Croke Park, 5pm.

Allianz Hurling League Division 2A

Kerry v Offaly, Fitzgerald Stadium, 5pm.

Allianz Hurling League Division 3B

Warwickshire v Longford, Páirc na hÉireann, 1pm.

Lancashire v Cavan, Wavertree, 2pm.

Sunday, February 26th

Allianz Football League Division one

Donegal v Galway, MacCumhaill Park, TG4, 12.30.

Monaghan v Roscommon, Clones, 2.30pm.

Allianz Football League Division Two

Meath v Louth, Pairc Tailteann, 2pm.

Kildare v Derry, St Conleth's, BBC iPlayer, 2pm.

Cork v Limerick, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 3.45pm.

Allianz Football League Division Three

Offaly v Cavan, O'Connor Park, 2pm.

Longford v Tipperary, Pearse Park, 2pm.

Allianz League Division Four

London v Sligo, Ruislip, 1pm.

Leitrim v Carlow, Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada, 2pm.

Allianz Hurling League Division 1A

Cork v Westmeath, Pairc Uí Chaoimh, 1.45pm.

Galway v Limerick, Pearse Stadium, TG4, 2.30pm.

Wexford v Clare, Wexford Park, 1.45pm.

Allianz Hurling League Division 1B

Waterford v Antrim, Walsh Park, 1pm.

Laois V Kilkenny, O'Moore Park, 2pm.

Allianz Hurling League Division 2A

Derry v Kildare, Celtic Park, 2pm.

Carlow v Down, Netwatch Cullen Park, 2pm.

Allianz Hurling League Division 2B

Sligo v Tyrone, Markievicz Park, 2pm.

Wicklow v London, Aughrim, 12.30pm.

Allianz Hurling League Division 3A

Monaghan v Louth, Clones, 12.30pm.

Armagh v Mayo, Athletic Grounds, 2pm.

Fermanagh v Roscommon, Brewster Park, 2pm.

 

