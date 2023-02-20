Mon, 20 Feb, 2023 - 14:27

Joey Carbery recalled to Ireland squad to face Italy

Carbery was overlooked for Ireland’s initial Six Nations squad, with Leinster’s Ross Byrne preferred as a back-up number 10 in their opening two victories
PA Sport Staff

Ireland have recalled fly-half Joey Carbery to their squad for Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations clash against Italy in Rome.Munster’s Carbery, 27, has been drafted in as additional cover for Johnny Sexton, who is recovering from a leg injury sustained in Ireland’s 32-19 win against France in Dublin nine days ago.

Carbery was overlooked for Ireland’s initial Six Nations squad, with Leinster’s Ross Byrne preferred as a back-up number 10 in their opening two victories, alongside Carbery's provincial teammate Jack Crowley.

Prop Cian Healy and hooker Dan Sheehan have both been included in Andy Farrell’s 37-man squad after recovering from respective hamstring injuries.

Tadhg Beirne will miss the rest of the tournament after being ruled out for up to 12 weeks. He has had ankle surgery after being forced off early in the second half against France.

Fellow second row Joe McCarthy, has also been ruled out of rest of the Six Nations campaign due to an ankle injury.

McCarthy’s Leinster team-mate, flanker Scott Penny, and Ulster second row Kieran Treadwell have been added to the squad, but versatile back Keith Earls remains sidelined due to a calf problem.

Jamison Gibson Park, Robbie Henshaw and Tadhg Furlong remain injured and hooker Rob Herring is continuing his return to play protocol after sustaining a head injury against France.

guinness six nationsandy farrelljoey carberyjohnny sextonirish rugby football union
