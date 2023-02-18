Sat, 18 Feb, 2023 - 09:43

Former Newcastle midfielder Christian Atsu found dead following earthquake in Turkey

Ghana international Atsu (31) had been playing for Turkish Super Lig side Hatayspor
Former Newcastle midfielder Christian Atsu found dead following earthquake in Turkey

PA Sport Staff

Christian Atsu has died following the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey, his agent has said.

A post from agent Nana Sechere on Twitter announced that the former Newcastle midfielder’s body has been found 12 days on from the disaster in Turkey and Syria which has claimed more than 40,000 lives.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce to all well wishers that sadly Christian Atsu’s body was recovered this morning,” said Sechere in a post published on Saturday.

“My deepest condolences go to his family and loved ones. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their prayers and support.

“I ask that whilst we make the necessary arrangements, that everyone would please respect the privacy of the family during this very difficult time.”

Ghana international Atsu (31) had been playing for Turkish Super Lig side Hatayspor.

He made 121 appearances for Newcastle and was part of the team which won promotion back to the Premier League in 2017 before leaving the club four years later.

In a message posted to Twitter, Newcastle said: “We are profoundly saddened to learn that Christian Atsu has tragically lost his life in Turkey’s devastating earthquakes.

“A talented player and a special person, he will always be fondly remembered by our players, staff and supporters. Rest in peace, Christian.”

Atsu also had loan spells at Everton and Bournemouth while contracted to Chelsea.

The Blues tweeted: “Everyone at Chelsea Football Club is devastated to learn of the tragic passing of our former player, Christian Atsu. Our thoughts go out to his family and friends.”

Former Chelsea captain John Terry tweeted a picture of Atsu alongside the message: “RIP my friend.”

Atsu played 13 times for Everton during a season-long loan with the Merseyside club in 2014-2015.

“We are deeply saddened by today’s news that Christian Atsu has been found dead following the earthquake in Turkey earlier this month,” said the Goodison Park club on Twitter.

“Our thoughts are with his family, friends, colleagues at @Hatayspor_FK and everyone affected by this tragic event that has claimed so many lives.”

More in this section

Erik ten Hag insists Manchester United takeover talk will not hamper trophy hunt Erik ten Hag insists Manchester United takeover talk will not hamper trophy hunt
Homa takes solo lead at Genesis Invitational, McIlroy suffers Friday fallback Homa takes solo lead at Genesis Invitational, McIlroy suffers Friday fallback
Canada wear purple shirts in protest against level of funding from Canada Soccer Canada wear purple shirts in protest against level of funding from Canada Soccer
soccernewcastleturkeysyriaearthquakeatsuchristian atsu
FIA clarifies law around F1 drivers being allowed to make political statements

FIA clarifies law around F1 drivers being allowed to make political statements

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more