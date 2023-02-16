Ronan O'Gara avoids further ban new disciplinary hearing

Michael Bolton

La Rochelle head coach Ronan O’Gara has avoided sanction after being cited for his behaviour during his side’s 39-36 Top 14 defeat at Racing 92 on Saturday, January 28.

Following a delayed hearing, the LNR said in a statement issued late on Wednesday, February 15th, “after analysing the reports of the match officials and hearing the arguments of the licensee and his representatives, the Disciplinary and Rules Committee decided that no disciplinary sanction should be imposed on Mr Ronan O’Gara.”