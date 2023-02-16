Ronan O'Gara avoids further ban new disciplinary hearing

Michael Bolton
La Rochelle head coach Ronan O’Gara has avoided sanction after being cited for his behaviour during his side’s 39-36 Top 14 defeat at Racing 92 on Saturday, January 28.
Following a delayed hearing, the LNR said in a statement issued late on Wednesday, February 15th, “after analysing the reports of the match officials and hearing the arguments of the licensee and his representatives, the Disciplinary and Rules Committee decided that no disciplinary sanction should be imposed on Mr Ronan O’Gara.”
The decision means that O’Gara will be able to come down from the stands and interact with his team during Saturday’s Top 14 match against Castres Olympique.
He had been reported to the disciplinary committee for behaviour “likely to constitute a breach of the General Regulations of the LNR and FFR,” two days before his 10-week suspension for 'inappropriate comments' directed at FFR head of refereeing Franck Maciello had been due to end.
Regional newspaper Sud-Ouest reported that the citing may be due to the fact that O'Gara was in the dressing room area at La Defense Arena at half-time, where he "encouraged his players to leave the locker room before the start of the second half," in contravention of his touchline and dressing room suspension.
He already served two suspensions this season for a total of 16 weeks. His most recent ban ended on January 30.
Since taking sole charge at La Rochelle in July 2021, O'Gara has been sanctioned by the LNR's disciplinary committee five times.
He has been handed a total of 20 weeks' suspension, and a formal reprimand.