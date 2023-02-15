Weekend GAA preview: Vital weekend in National Football League

Michael Bolton

This weekend will see the Allianz Football League take centre stage, as All-Ireland Champions Kerry travel to take Castlebar to face Mayo in the standout game this weekend.

Roscommon and Armagh will put their unbeaten starts on the line at Dr Hyde Park on Sunday, while rivals Donegal and Monaghan will be aiming to bounce back from disappointing round two defeats when they meet in Clones.

In Division two, Dublin will travel to Páirc Uí Choimh to face Cork in the pick of the Division two games.

Here is how you can keep track of all the GAA action this weekend.

Saturday February 18th

Allianz League Division one

Mayo V Kerry, Hastings Machale Park, TG4, 7.30.

Allianz League Division Two

Derry V Meath, Owenbeg, RTÉ Two, 5pm.

Allianz League Division Three

Tipperary V Antrim, Semple Stadium, 6pm.

Allianz League Division Four

Wicklow V London, Aughrim, 1pm.

Sunday February 19th

Allianz League Division One

Galway V Tyrone, Pearse Stadium, TG4 player, 1.45pm.

Roscommon V Armagh, Dr. Hyde Park, TG4, 1.45PM.

Monaghan V Donegal, Clones, 1.45pm.

Allianz League Division Two

Louth V Limerick, Páirc Mhuire, Ardee, 2pm.

Clare V Kildare, Cusack Park, 2pm.

Cork V Dublin, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, TG4, 3.45pm.

Allianz League Division Three

Fermanagh V Down, St Joseph's Park Ederney, BBC iPlayer and GAAGO, 1pm.

Cavan V Longford, Breffini Park, 2pm.

Westmeath V Offaly, Cusack Par, Mullingar, 3pm.

Allianz League Division Four

Sligo V Waterford, Markievitz Park, 1pm.

Wexford V Leitrim, Wexford Park, 2pm.

Carlow V Laois, Netwatch Cullen Park, 2pm.