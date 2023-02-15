Weekend GAA preview: Vital weekend in National Football League

Michael Bolton
This weekend will see the Allianz Football League take centre stage, as All-Ireland Champions Kerry travel to take Castlebar to face Mayo in the standout game this weekend.
Roscommon and Armagh will put their unbeaten starts on the line at Dr Hyde Park on Sunday, while rivals Donegal and Monaghan will be aiming to bounce back from disappointing round two defeats when they meet in Clones.
Spórt na Seachtaine ar @TG4TVpic.twitter.com/S8OvXMcCQq
— Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) February 15, 2023
In Division two, Dublin will travel to Páirc Uí Choimh to face Cork in the pick of the Division two games.
Here is how you can keep track of all the GAA action this weekend.
Saturday February 18th
Allianz League Division one
Mayo V Kerry, Hastings Machale Park, TG4, 7.30.
Allianz League Division Two
Derry V Meath, Owenbeg, RTÉ Two, 5pm.
Allianz League Division Three
Tipperary V Antrim, Semple Stadium, 6pm.
Allianz League Division Four
Wicklow V London, Aughrim, 1pm.
Sunday February 19th
Allianz League Division One
Galway V Tyrone, Pearse Stadium, TG4 player, 1.45pm.
Roscommon V Armagh, Dr. Hyde Park, TG4, 1.45PM.
Monaghan V Donegal, Clones, 1.45pm.
Allianz League Division Two
Louth V Limerick, Páirc Mhuire, Ardee, 2pm.
Clare V Kildare, Cusack Park, 2pm.
Cork V Dublin, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, TG4, 3.45pm.
Allianz League Division Three
Fermanagh V Down, St Joseph's Park Ederney, BBC iPlayer and GAAGO, 1pm.
Cavan V Longford, Breffini Park, 2pm.
Westmeath V Offaly, Cusack Par, Mullingar, 3pm.
Allianz League Division Four
Sligo V Waterford, Markievitz Park, 1pm.
Wexford V Leitrim, Wexford Park, 2pm.
Carlow V Laois, Netwatch Cullen Park, 2pm.