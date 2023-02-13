Mon, 13 Feb, 2023 - 14:47

France's Atonio cited for tackle on Rob Herring

The prop avoided a red card in France's Six Nations game against Ireland on Saturday when referee Wayne Barnes judged the tackle merited a yellow card
France's Atonio cited for tackle on Rob Herring

France prop Uini Atonio will attend an independent disciplinary hearing after being cited for a dangerous tackle on Ireland’s Rob Herring in a Six Nations clash at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

Match referee Wayne Barnes sinbinned Atonio for the tackle, prompting criticism due to the dangerous nature of the impact. Ireland went on to win the game, 32-19.

Herring left the pitch for a Head Injury Assessment (HIA) and did not return for the rest of the match.

A Six Nations statement on Monday said Atonio had infringed Law 9.13 which includes but is not limited to "tackling or attempting to tackle an opponent above the line of the shoulders even if the tackle starts below the line of the shoulders".

"The player will attend a hearing via video conference before an independent Judicial Committee consisting of Judge Mike Mika – Chairman (New Zealand), joined by former international Leon Lloyd (England) and former international Stefan Terblanche (South Africa)," the statement added.

"The hearing will take place on Wednesday, February 15th, 2023."

France next host Scotland on February 26th while Ireland face Italy in Rome on February 25th. -Reuters

More in this section

Pedri secures win at Villarreal to keep Barcelona on track for LaLiga title Pedri secures win at Villarreal to keep Barcelona on track for LaLiga title
GAA: Big victories for Dublin and Tipperary GAA: Big victories for Dublin and Tipperary
Erling Haaland faces fitness test before Man City’s crucial clash with Arsenal Erling Haaland faces fitness test before Man City’s crucial clash with Arsenal
francesix nationsrugbyrob herringwayne barnesuini atonio
Howard Webb arranges meeting for Premier League referees after offside errors

Howard Webb arranges meeting for Premier League referees after offside errors

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more