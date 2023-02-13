Mon, 13 Feb, 2023 - 14:31

Qatari investors preparing imminent bid for Manchester United - report

Thomson Reuters

Qatari investors are preparing to make a bid to buy Premier League club Manchester United in the coming days, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing sources familiar with the deal.

The report added that the consortium will submit an initial bid for the club by the end of the week.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s firm Ineos recently entered the bidding to buy the club.

Mr Ratcliffe, one of the UK’s richest men, has been linked with a takeover of the Premier League giants after the Glazer family, the current owners, announced last year they were willing to listen to offers.

A spokesperson for Ineos told the PA news agency: “We have formally put ourselves into the process.”

Mr Ratcliffe, a boyhood United fan, attempted to purchase Chelsea last year, but his late offer was rejected as Todd Boehly was successful in taking over from Roman Abramovich.

The British billionaire is now in the fray to end the Glazers’ near 18-year ownership of United, who sit fourth in the top-flight under Erik ten Hag and defeated derby rivals Manchester City last weekend.

