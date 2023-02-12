Sun, 12 Feb, 2023 - 21:52

GAA: Big victories for Dublin and Tipperary

Dublin have bagged their first win of the new campaign in Division 1B of the Allianz National Hurling League
James Cox

Dublin have bagged their first win of the new campaign in Division 1B of the Allianz National Hurling League.

Micheál Donoghue's charges edged out Antrim on a scoreline of 0-28 to 2-19 at Parnell Park.

Donal Burke scored 10 points for Dublin, including five frees.

Also in 1B, Tipperary beat Kilkenny by 2-24 to 1-21. Jason Burke put on a stunning display, with a personal tally of 1-15.

This included seven frees and two 65s.

In Division 1A, Cork defeated Galway by 4-24 to 3-22 at Pearse Stadium to make it two wins from two.

Conor Lehane and Sean Twomey both scored two goals for Cork.

Wexford were 2-23 to 1-15 winners over Westmeath in Mullingar.

cork gaaparnell parkdublin gaatipperary gaaallianz hurling leaguedonal burkeconor lehane
