Sunday sport: Man City hope to close gap on Arsenal; England face Italy in Six Nations

Manchester City can close the gap on Premier League leaders Arsenal to three points if they beat Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium today
Soccer

Manchester City can close the gap on Premier League leaders Arsenal to three points if they beat Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium today. Kick-off is at 4.30pm.

That match is preceded by the meeting of Leeds United and Manchester United at Elland Road from 2pm. Leeds lie just a point above the drop zone, with United third in the table.

Elsewhere, Rangers host Partick Thistle in the fifth round of the Scottish Cup. Kick off at Ibrox is at 4.

Rugby

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton has praised the replacements in the panel after yesterday's 32-19 win over France in the Six Nations Championship.

Andy Farrell has had to deal with many injuries, but it didn't stop Ireland from running in four tries at the Aviva Stadium.

Next up is Italy in Rome in two weeks time.

England and Italy meet in today's Six Nations match at Twickenham from 3pm.

GAA

In Division 1B of the Allianz Hurling League this afternoon, Kilkenny entertain Tipperary at Nowlan Park from 1.30pm.

At 3.30pm, Dublin face Antrim at Parnell Park.

In Division 1A, Galway and Cork do battle at Pearse Stadium from 2pm. At the same time, Westmeath play Wexford at Cusack Park.

Golf

Tom McKibbin finished in a tie for 12th place at the DP World Tour's Singapore Classic, six shots behind the winner, Ockie Strydom.

On the PGA Tour, Masters champion Scottie Scheffler holds a two-stroke advantage on 13 under par going into the final round of the Phoenix Open.

Seamus Power is back on 5 under par, with Rory McIlroy 3 under.

