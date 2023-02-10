Fri, 10 Feb, 2023 - 20:15

Tiger Woods to make competitive return at next week’s Genesis Invitational

Woods, 47, has not competed since missing the cut at The Open in July.
Tiger Woods to make competitive return at next week’s Genesis Invitational

By PA Sport Staff

Tiger Woods will make his return to competitive golf at the Genesis Invitational next week.

Woods, 47, has not competed since missing the cut at The Open in July, but will return for the event run by his foundation at The Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles.

Woods made the announcement in a short tweet, writing: “I’m ready to play an ACTUAL PGA Tour event next week at the Genesis Invitational.”

The 15-time major winner has struggled with injuries relating to a serious car crash in which he was involved in February 2021.

He made a surprise return last year at the Masters, finishing 47th, but suffered a further setback late in the year after being diagnosed with a plantar fasciitis.

Woods has indicated he aims to play a limited schedule built around the majors as he manages his health.

More in this section

Marcus Smith dropped by England as Owen Farrell starts at fly-half against Italy Marcus Smith dropped by England as Owen Farrell starts at fly-half against Italy
Brazil willing to wait as they target Ancelotti for manager position Brazil willing to wait as they target Ancelotti for manager position
Unai Emery wary of backlash when Aston Villa take on Manchester City Unai Emery wary of backlash when Aston Villa take on Manchester City
golftiger woodswoodsgenesis invitational
David Moyes not sure he would want Graham Potter’s squad-juggling problem

David Moyes not sure he would want Graham Potter’s squad-juggling problem

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more