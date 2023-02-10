Tiger Woods to make competitive return at next week’s Genesis Invitational

By PA Sport Staff

Tiger Woods will make his return to competitive golf at the Genesis Invitational next week.

Woods, 47, has not competed since missing the cut at The Open in July, but will return for the event run by his foundation at The Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles.

Woods made the announcement in a short tweet, writing: “I’m ready to play an ACTUAL PGA Tour event next week at the Genesis Invitational.”

I'm ready to play an ACTUAL PGA Tour event next week @thegenesisinv — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) February 10, 2023

The 15-time major winner has struggled with injuries relating to a serious car crash in which he was involved in February 2021.

He made a surprise return last year at the Masters, finishing 47th, but suffered a further setback late in the year after being diagnosed with a plantar fasciitis.

Woods has indicated he aims to play a limited schedule built around the majors as he manages his health.