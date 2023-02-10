Fri, 10 Feb, 2023 - 13:53

Under-fire Southampton boss Nathan Jones defended by Julen Lopetegui

Wolves are two points clear of the relegation zone.
Under-fire Southampton boss Nathan Jones defended by Julen Lopetegui

By Nick Mashiter, PA

Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui defended under-fire Southampton boss Nathan Jones ahead of their crucial relegation scrap.

Saints manager Jones has lost eight of his 13 games since joining from Luton in November.

Rasmus Ankersen, CEO of the club’s owners Sport Republic, has supported the manager this week.

Wolves go to St Mary’s on Saturday looking to pull further clear of danger after last week’s 3-0 win over Liverpool moved them to 15th.

Lopetegui said: “He’s (Jones) made a very good job because I’ve seen the matches, this is a good team.

“He’s a very good coach, I have seen the matches and they play in a very good way. They are playing in a line of four, three or five, they change the system but they are a good aggressive team.

“Sometimes you don’t win because it’s football but undoubtedly they are a good team and he’s a very good coach.

“I only think about the next match, Southampton are a very good team and it is very important for them and us. We have to be ready to compete and deserve positive things. It’s going to be a very hard match.

“We have to get used to competing in all the environments. When you play at home, there is more energy and a difficult atmosphere, when you play away you have to overcome this difference.

“We have to be ready to compete, we have a very good team in front of us.”

But Lopetegui has suffered a blow after Hwang Hee-chan was ruled out for at least a month with a hamstring injury.

The striker was forced off in the Liverpool win and he is not expected back until March with Boubacar Traore (groin), Pedro Neto (ankle) and Sasa Kalajdzic (knee) out.

Lopetegui added: “It depends, with this kind of injury each player is different but more or less it will be four of five weeks. We have to wait for him.”

More in this section

Erik ten Hag enjoying the task of developing Alejandro Garnacho Erik ten Hag enjoying the task of developing Alejandro Garnacho
Cristian Stellini confident Fraser Forster can step into shoes of Hugo Lloris Cristian Stellini confident Fraser Forster can step into shoes of Hugo Lloris
Bruno Fernandes does not fear the reception awaiting Manchester United in Leeds Bruno Fernandes does not fear the reception awaiting Manchester United in Leeds
soccerpremier leaguesouthamptonwolveswolverhampton
Erik ten Hag backs Jadon Sancho to get better after crucial goal against Leeds

Erik ten Hag backs Jadon Sancho to get better after crucial goal against Leeds

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more