Fri, 10 Feb, 2023 - 07:01

Cristiano Ronaldo reaches career milestone with four-goal haul for Al Nassr

The former Manchester United forward scored all the goals in his side’s 4-0 win against Al Wedha.
By PA Sport Staff

Cristiano Ronaldo scored four goals to help Al Nassr secure a 4-0 win against Al Wehda in the Saudi Pro League.

The 38-year-old scored twice in each half to send his side top of the table and also reach a milestone 500 league goals in the process.

His tally takes into account all the goals scored throughout his career with previous clubs Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus.

Ronaldo joined Al Nassr in December 2022 on a reported £177million-a-year contract lasting until 2025.

The move came after his contract with United was cancelled following a controversial interview in which he was critical of the club and officials.

His four goals on Thursday saw Al Nassr move top of the table, above Al Shabab on goal difference.

