Thu, 09 Feb, 2023 - 08:47

Munster showdown for Sigerson Cup as UL and UCC take final spots

University of Limerick and University College Cork beat DCU and TU Dublin respectively in Wednesday's semi-finals
Munster showdown for Sigerson Cup as UL and UCC take final spots

This year's Sigerson Cup final will be an all-Munster affair after University of Limerick (UL) and University College Cork (UCC) saw their way through to the decider following Wednesday's semi-finals.

Cullen Park hosted both games, the first of which was UL's meeting with DCU, where goals from Ciaran Downes, Aaron Griffin and Eoghan McLaughlin proved the difference.

Ending 3-12 to 0-12, last year's beaten finalists will now hope to go one better to claim the Sigerson title for the first time.

In the second game of the evening, a first-half goal from UCC's Dylan Geaney proved critical as his side beat TU Dublin by just two points.

The 2019 champions got off to a strong start but were rocked by a late surge from TUD. Darragh Campion's denied goal chance in the closing moments would have been the winner, but UCC managed to hold on to see out the game 1-12 to 0-13.

The Sigerson Cup final will be held on Wednesday, February 15th at the South East Technological University's sports grounds in Waterford, with throw-in at 7.30pm.

More in this section

Real Madrid beat Al Ahly to set up Club World Cup final date with Al Hilal Real Madrid beat Al Ahly to set up Club World Cup final date with Al Hilal
Ringrose keen to avoid deja vu as Ireland look to France Ringrose keen to avoid deja vu as Ireland look to France
Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag is unsure what to expect from managerless Leeds Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag is unsure what to expect from managerless Leeds
gaadcuuniversity college corkuccuniversity of limerickulgaelic footballtu dublinsigerson cup
Jadon Sancho earns Man Utd a point as managerless Leeds let two-goal lead slip

Jadon Sancho earns Man Utd a point as managerless Leeds let two-goal lead slip

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more