Munster showdown for Sigerson Cup as UL and UCC take final spots

This year's Sigerson Cup final will be an all-Munster affair after University of Limerick (UL) and University College Cork (UCC) saw their way through to the decider following Wednesday's semi-finals.

Cullen Park hosted both games, the first of which was UL's meeting with DCU, where goals from Ciaran Downes, Aaron Griffin and Eoghan McLaughlin proved the difference.

Ending 3-12 to 0-12, last year's beaten finalists will now hope to go one better to claim the Sigerson title for the first time.

And then there were two!



Congratulations to @ul_gaa and @ucc_gaa on reaching the @ElectricIreland Sigerson Cup Final which takes place in @SETUGAAWD on Wed 15th.



Commiserations to @DCUDocEirGAA and @TUDublinCCGAA. Two more fantastic games in what has been a superb year. pic.twitter.com/6qOn5D76Y0 — GAA Higher Education (@HigherEdGAA) February 8, 2023

In the second game of the evening, a first-half goal from UCC's Dylan Geaney proved critical as his side beat TU Dublin by just two points.

The 2019 champions got off to a strong start but were rocked by a late surge from TUD. Darragh Campion's denied goal chance in the closing moments would have been the winner, but UCC managed to hold on to see out the game 1-12 to 0-13.

The Sigerson Cup final will be held on Wednesday, February 15th at the South East Technological University's sports grounds in Waterford, with throw-in at 7.30pm.