Mon, 06 Feb, 2023 - 12:50

Former Dundee United and Scotland goalkeeper Billy Thomson dies aged 64

Thomson, who won seven full international caps, also played for Rangers, Partick Thistle, Dundee, St Mirren and Motherwell
Former Dundee United and Scotland goalkeeper Billy Thomson dies aged 64

PA Sport Staff

Former Dundee United, Rangers and Scotland goalkeeper Billy Thomson has died at the age of 64, the Tayside club have confirmed.

Thomson, who won seven full international caps, also played for Partick Thistle, Dundee, St Mirren and Motherwell.

He later went on to have lengthy coaching spells with Rangers and Kilmarnock and was Stranraer’s goalkeeping coach this season.

A statement from United read: “We are saddened to learn of the passing of former player and Hall of Fame inductee Billy Thomson at the age of 64.

“Joining in 1984, Billy faced the unenviable tasking of taking over the gloves from Hamish McAlpine.

“A first-team regular until 1991, the goalkeeper made over 200 appearances for United, including being part of the squad that went all the way to the UEFA Cup final in ’87.

“Everyone at Dundee United would like to extend their condolences to Billy’s family and friends.”

More in this section

Ringrose keen to avoid deja vu as Ireland look to France Ringrose keen to avoid deja vu as Ireland look to France
Harry Kane’s record-breaking goal earns Tottenham win over Manchester City Harry Kane’s record-breaking goal earns Tottenham win over Manchester City
Sunday sport: Taylor to fight in Dublin; France begin Six Nations title defence Sunday sport: Taylor to fight in Dublin; France begin Six Nations title defence
soccerrangersdundee utdthomsonbilly thomson
West Ham recover from poor start to earn battling point at Newcastle

West Ham recover from poor start to earn battling point at Newcastle

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more