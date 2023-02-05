Sunday sport: Taylor to fight in Dublin; France begin Six Nations title defence

Here's the latest from today's sporting action...

Boxing

A rematch between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano will take place in Dublin in May.

Taylor - who is the undisputed lightweight champion - won the last clash between the pair on a points decision at Madison Square Garden last April.

Puerto Rico's Serrano set up the rematch by beating Erika Cruz in New York last night to unify all the belts in the featherweight division.

Rugby

The opening weekend of this year's Six Nations continues today, with France beginning their title defence against Italy in Rome.

Kick-off at the Stadio Olimpico is at 3pm.

🇮🇹 The stage is set in Rome 🇫🇷#ITAvFRA — Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) February 5, 2023

After Saturday's two games, Ireland currently sit top of the table following their 34-10 win over Wales in Cardiff.

Soccer

There are two games down for decision in the Premier League today.

After Arsenal slipped up on Saturday, Manchester City have the opportunity to narrow the gap at the top of the table to two points, although they will have played one game more.

Pep Guardiola's side go to Tottenham in the main game of the day at 4.30pm.

Before that, Nottingham Forest host Leeds from 2pm.

***

The day's early game in the Women's Super League got underway at midday, with leaders Manchester United hosting Everton.

At 12.30pm, Tottenham entertain champions Chelsea before Liverpool take on Reading at 2pm and West Ham face London neighbours Arsenal from 6.45pm.

***

In the Scottish Premiership, Celtic are away to St Johnstone where they kicked off at 12pm.

A win for the visitors would see them go nine points clear of Rangers at the top of the table.

GAA

All-Ireland champions Kerry face Monaghan at Fitzgerald Stadiumin in Division One of the Allianz National Football League this afternoon.

The hosts will be hoping to bounce back after their opening day defeat to Donegal while Monaghan lost to Armagh last weekend, with throw-in at Fitzgerald Stadium at 1.30pm.

Meanwhile, there's a 2pm start for Galway who welcome early table toppers Roscommon to Pearse Stadium.

At the same time, Healy Park hosts the Ulster clash between Tyrone and Donegal, while Armagh meet Mayo at 3.30pm.

In Division Two, Colm O'Rourke's first home game in charge of Meath will see Clare make the trip to Páirc Tailteann for the 2pm throw-in, the same time as Cork travel to Newbridge to face Kildare and Louth host Derry.

At 3pm, Limerick and Dublin meet at the Gaelic Grounds.

***

In Division One of the National Hurling League, Cusack Park in Ennis is the venue for Clare's meeting with Westmeath at 2pm.

At 2.30pm, Dublin venture to Fraher Field to face Waterford, while Down and Offaly face off in Division Two's the early game at 1pm.

***

In Division One of the Lidl Ladies National Football League, Waterford welcome Mayo to Dungarvan for a 2pm.

Golf

Padraig Harrington shot a one-under-par final round of 71 at the Ras Al Khaimah Championship in the UAE today.

That saw him finish up eight-under for the tournament and 11 shots off the current lead that's hed by England's Daniel Gavins.

Tom McKibbin finished up six-under-par all round.

***

Seamus Power is one-over-par through 14 holes of his third round of the AT&T Pro-AM at Pebble Beach.

Play was suspended overnight due to strong winds in California and will resume this afternoon.

Power is currently six-under all round, in a tie for 18th and six shots off the lead.

Racing

The feature race on the second day of the Dublin Racing Festival is the Grade 1 Irish Champion Hurdle.

Three-time winner Honeysuckle will bid to equal Istabraq’s four wins in the race when that goes to post at 3.10pm.

The day's eight-race card gets underway at 1.10pm.