Saturday sport: Ireland face Wales in Six Nations opener; Hurling league begins

Here's the latest from today's sporting action...

Rugby

Jamison Gibson-Park is out of Ireland's Six Nations opener against Wales.

The Leinster scrum-half was ruled out on Saturday morning and will be replaced by Munster's Conor Murray, while Craig Casey moves up to the bench.

The first match of this season's tournament gets underway at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff at 2.15pm, followed by England v Scotland in Twickenham at 4.45pm.

GAA

There are four games in Division One of the opening day of the National Hurling League, while the National Football League continues with two games on the agenda.

In the hurling, last year's beaten All-Ireland finalists Kilkenny make the trip to Corrigan Park to play Joe McDonagh Cup winners Antrim at 2pm, followed by Tipperary hosting of Laois from 5pm.

At the same time, Wexford play Galway in a fixture that also doubles up as the Walsh Cup final, and Cork welcome All-Ireland champions Limerick to Páirc Uí Chaoimh at 7.30pm.

In the football, Newry plays host to Down and Antrim's Division Three meeting at 6pm, following the 5pm throw-in between Waterford and Carlow in Division Four.

Soccer

Sean Dyche takes charge of Everton for the first time this afternoon, with league leaders Arsenal the visitors to Goodison Park where play got underway at 12.30pm.

Manchester United hope to continue their good form at home to Crystal Palace, while Southampton go to Brentford, both kicking off at 3pm.

At the same time, Wolves host Liverpool, Aston Villa meet Leicester and Bournemouth travel to Brighton.

Newcastle can move within three points of second place with a win against West Ham in the evening game from 5.30pm.

***

Rangers look to stretch their unbeaten start under manager Michael Beale to 12 games when they take on Ross County in the Scottish Premiership at 3pm.

Victory would move them within six points of leaders Celtic - who play at St Johnstone on Sunday.

Racing

There are four Grade Ones down for decision on the opening day of the Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown.

The feature is the Irish Gold Cup at 3.05pm, for which the Willie Mullins-trained Galopin des Champs will go off as odds-on favourite.

The seven-race card will get underway at 1.20pm.

Golf

Seamus Power is two shots off the lead at the midway point of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

The Waterford man signed for a seven-under round of 64 last night to move to seven-under in California.

Kurt Kitayama holds a one-stroke advantage over the field at nine-under-par.