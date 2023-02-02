Thu, 02 Feb, 2023 - 13:54

Nottingham Forest set to sign free agent Andre Ayew

The 33-year-old is without a club following his exit from Qatari outfit Al Sadd.
Nottingham Forest set to sign free agent Andre Ayew

By Jonathan Veal, PA

Nottingham Forest are continuing their recruitment drive despite the transfer window being shut as they are set to sign free agent Andre Ayew.

The 33-year-old is without a club following his exit from Qatari outfit Al Sadd and is closing in on a short-term deal with Forest, the PA news agency understands.

He is undergoing a medical and has turned down the chance to join Premier League rivals Everton in order to head to the City Ground.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Andre Ayew "Mopao” (@andreayew10)

If the deal gets completed, Ayew will be Forest’s 29th signing since winning promotion back to the Premier League last May, with the midlands club adding three players to their ranks on Tuesday’s transfer deadline day as Felipe, Jonjo Shelvey and Keylor Navas all joined.

Boss Steve Cooper knows the Ghana international well having worked with him at Swansea and his arrival will help cover injuries in the final third to Taiwo Awoniyi, Morgan Gibbs-White and Jesse Lingard.

Ayew, whose career began at Marseille, had two spells in English football with Swansea, either side of a two-year stay at West Ham.

He has spent the last two years playing in Qatar, but is set to return to the English top flight.

More in this section

I’m retiring for good – NFL great Tom Brady quits game after 23 seasons I’m retiring for good – NFL great Tom Brady quits game after 23 seasons
Tadhg Furlong out of Ireland’s Six Nations opener against Wales with calf injury Tadhg Furlong out of Ireland’s Six Nations opener against Wales with calf injury
New Premier League regulations to control who can buy football clubs – report New Premier League regulations to control who can buy football clubs – report
soccerpremier leaguefootballnottm forestandre ayewforest
Leicester chairman relieves club of outstanding debts owed to parent company

Leicester chairman relieves club of outstanding debts owed to parent company

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more