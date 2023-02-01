Wed, 01 Feb, 2023 - 22:03

Manchester United set up Carabao Cup final against Newcastle

Anthony Martial and Fred struck at Old Trafford.
Manchester United set up Carabao Cup final against Newcastle

By Simon Peach, PA Chief Football Writer

Manchester United will face Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final after Erik ten Hag’s side comfortably beat Nottingham Forest to book their place at Wembley.

Last week’s 3-0 victory in the semi-final first leg at the City Ground all-but assured the Red Devils a spot in the February 26th showpiece and the chance to end the club’s worst trophy drought in 40 years.

United dominated Wednesday’s second leg and substitute Anthony Martial eventually broke the deadlock before Fred wrapped up a 2-0 win, seeing them triumph 5-0 on aggregate.

The reward was a trip to the capital to take on Newcastle as summer appointment Ten Hag looks to lead the Red Devils to their first silverware since lifting the Europa League in 2017.

Progress to the Carabao Cup final had never been in doubt after the first fixture, but it was not until the 73rd minute that United made their dominance count as Martial marked his return to fitness with a goal.

Fred turned home from close range three minutes later to wrap up their 12th straight home win in all competitions – a victory deadline-day signing Marcel Sabitzer watched from the stands.

Another positive on a great night for United was Jadon Sancho’s return, with the winger receiving a brilliant reception as he made his first appearance since October 22nd.

More in this section

I’m retiring for good – NFL great Tom Brady quits game after 23 seasons I’m retiring for good – NFL great Tom Brady quits game after 23 seasons
Leicester chairman relieves club of outstanding debts owed to parent company Leicester chairman relieves club of outstanding debts owed to parent company
Chelsea break British transfer record with deal for Benfica’s Enzo Fernandez Chelsea break British transfer record with deal for Benfica’s Enzo Fernandez
soccerfootballman utdold traffordfredanthony martialleague cupnottm forestman utd vs nottm forest
Andy Carroll tackles ‘don’t belong in football’ – Erik ten Hag

Andy Carroll tackles ‘don’t belong in football’ – Erik ten Hag

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more