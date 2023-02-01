Kilmacud Crokes to appeal GAA's decision ordering replay of final

Kilmacud Crokes will appeal the decision of the Central Competitions Control Committee ordering for the All-Ireland club senior football final to be replayed.

The Irish Times reports that the Dublin club are prepared to take their challenge against the CCCC’s decision all the way to the Disputes Resolution Authority (DRA), if necessary.

On Tuesday, the CCCC ordered that the final should be replayed, after it emerged that Kilmacud had 16 players on the field of play in the final moments of their match against Derry side Glen.

The fixture had finished 1-11 to 1-9 in Kilmadcud's favour.

The club has until Friday morning to appeal the decision to the Central Appeals Committee (CAC), and the indications from the Stillorgan outfit are that they will be engaging with the GAA’s disciplinary process.

The regulation in the GAA’s Official Guide at the centre of the controversy is rule 6.44, which covers the matter of teams having too many players on the pitch. Penalties range from fines, forfeiture of a game or disciplinary officials ordering a replay.

