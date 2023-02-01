Wed, 01 Feb, 2023 - 20:29

Kilmacud Crokes to appeal GAA's decision ordering replay of final

Kilmacud Crokes will appeal the decision of the Central Competitions Control Committee ordering for the All-Ireland club senior football final to be replayed. 
Kilmacud Crokes to appeal GAA's decision ordering replay of final

Kilmacud Crokes will appeal the decision of the Central Competitions Control Committee ordering for the All-Ireland club senior football final to be replayed.

The Irish Times reports that the Dublin club are prepared to take their challenge against the CCCC’s decision all the way to the Disputes Resolution Authority (DRA), if necessary.

On Tuesday, the CCCC ordered that the final should be replayed, after it emerged that Kilmacud had 16 players on the field of play in the final moments of their match against Derry side Glen.

The fixture had finished 1-11 to 1-9 in Kilmadcud's favour.

The club has until Friday morning to appeal the decision to the Central Appeals Committee (CAC), and the indications from the Stillorgan outfit are that they will be engaging with the GAA’s disciplinary process.

The regulation in the GAA’s Official Guide at the centre of the controversy is rule 6.44, which covers the matter of teams having too many players on the pitch. Penalties range from fines, forfeiture of a game or disciplinary officials ordering a replay.

More to follow...

More in this section

I’m retiring for good – NFL great Tom Brady quits game after 23 seasons I’m retiring for good – NFL great Tom Brady quits game after 23 seasons
Andy Carroll tackles ‘don’t belong in football’ – Erik ten Hag Andy Carroll tackles ‘don’t belong in football’ – Erik ten Hag
Leigh Halfpenny to start for Wales in Six Nations opener with Ireland Leigh Halfpenny to start for Wales in Six Nations opener with Ireland
gaacroke parkkilmacud crokesglencentral competitions control committeecccc
Leicester chairman relieves club of outstanding debts owed to parent company

Leicester chairman relieves club of outstanding debts owed to parent company

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more