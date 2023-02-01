Wed, 01 Feb, 2023 - 06:45

Chelsea’s Mykhailo Mudryk unlikely to face ban over racial slur on social media

The FA is seeking clarification about the post.
By Jamie Gardner, PA Chief Sports Reporter

Chelsea forward Mykhailo Mudryk is unlikely to face a ban for using a racial slur in a social media post, the PA news agency understands.

The Ukrainian has apologised via a statement from his representatives for using the term while reciting song lyrics in a TikTok video.

The Football Association is seeking clarification and observations from Mudryk and his club over when the recording was made, when it was posted online and when it was deleted.

While the FA is able to charge players for discriminatory behaviour away from a football setting under new guidelines issued in 2020, PA understands the FA is unlikely to charge the player in this case based on the information it already holds about it, and instead is likely to remind Mudryk of his responsibilities.

Acts of discrimination can be classed as aggravated breaches of FA Rule E3.1 governing misconduct, and where a charge is issued and proven for such a breach, the starting sanction is six matches.

Mudryk’s representatives told The Sun: “Mykhailo is deeply sorry for any offence caused by the video posted on his TikTok account last July.

“Whilst his intention was solely to recite lyrics of a song, Mykhailo regrets his decision and wholeheartedly accepts it was not appropriate. The video has since been removed.”

