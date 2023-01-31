Tue, 31 Jan, 2023 - 20:25

Report: Matt Doherty completes loan move to Atletico Madrid 

The full back is set to join the Diego Simeone's side on loan after the manager instructed the club's hierarchy to bring a right-back in during this transfer window.
There are reports that Republic of Ireland international Matt Doherty has completed a surprise loan move to Atletico Madrid.

The 31-year-old has been in and out of Antonio Conte's side this season. Italian football journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed the move on Twitter.

Elsewhere, Arsenal are set to sign Chelsea midfielder Jorginho in a £12 million (€13.6 million) deadline-day deal, the PA news agency understands.

The Premier League leaders have had a bid accepted by their London rivals and the Italy midfielder is set to undergo a medical and sign a one-and-a-half-year deal.

Arsenal are keen to bolster their midfield and have turned attention to the 31-year-old having been rebuffed by Brighton in their attempts to sign Moises Caicedo.

Chelsea, for their part, are willing to let the player go as they pursue their own interest in Benfica’s Enzo Fernandez.

The deal also allows the Blues to bring in a fee for a player who would have been out of contract at the end of the season.

Big-spending Chelsea could make Fernandez the most expensive player in British history having made a reported £120m approach for the Argentinian World Cup winner.

The fee would eclipse the £100 million Manchester City paid Aston Villa for Jack Grealish in August 2021.

Chelsea, who have already spent more than £450 million since the end of last season, have also been linked with a late bid for Caicedo and it remains to be seen if Arsenal’s interest in him is over.

Tottenham remain cautiously optimistic about finalising a transfer for Sporting Lisbon defender Pedro Porro ahead of the Tuesday night deadline.

Joao Cancelo has joined Bayern Munich on loan for the remainder of the season from Manchester City.

The German club would have a £61.5 million option to buy the Portugal full-back in the summer.

Newcastle have followed up their signing of Anthony Gordon from Everton by securing Scotland Under-21 full-back Harrison Ashby from West Ham for a reported £3 million.

