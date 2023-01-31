Tue, 31 Jan, 2023 - 11:01

Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech a loan target for PSG on deadline day

Harry Maguire rejects loan move to Inter Milan.
By PA Sport Staff

Paris St Germain are keen to tie up a deal for Morocco forward Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea on loan for the rest of the season as the transfer deadline looms. L’Equipe reports he is keen on a move to the French capital rather than to another English club.

The Daily Star reports that Manchester United captain and England defender Harry Maguire has rejected a loan move to Inter Milan as he bids to fight for his place at Old Trafford.

Tottenham have taken a step closer to a deal to bring in Spain defender Pedro Porro in a deal worth £39.5m from Sporting Lisbon according to the Telegraph.

Pedro Porro
Pedro Porro is edging closer to a Tottenham move (PA)

Tottenham full-back Djed Spence is a target for French club Rennes, reports the Athletic.

And Arsenal are interested in trying to do a deal for Chelsea midfielder Jorginho with the Italian out of contract in the summer, reports Football London.

Anthony Elanga: Everton are keen on the Manchester United winger but they will face competition from Borussia Dortmund and PSV Eindhoven.

N’Golo Kante: The Chelsea midfielder is attracting interest from Liverpool.

chelsea premier league football transfers hakim ziyech harry maguire jorginho n'golo kante djed spence anthony elanga pedro porro
