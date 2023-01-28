GAA wrap: Armagh among first-round winners as National League returns

The Allianz National Football League returned on Saturday with eight games across four divisions.

Division Three kicked off proceedings, as Fermanagh beat Longford 0-15 to 0-8 in Ederney.

Leinster neighbours Dublin and Kildare met in Croke Park in Division Two, where Dessie Farrell's side got a narrow victory thanks in part to an early goal from Brian Fenton.

In Division Two's earlier fixture, Derry took a sizeable victory over Limerick in Owenbeg, starting their campaign with a 0-16 to 0-4 win.

The first Division One pairing of the day was between the Ulstermen of Monaghan and Armagh in Castleblayney, where the visitors survived a late surge from Vinny Corey's men to win 1-14 to 1-12.

Meanwhile in Division Three, a 60th-minute goal from Conor Francis was the difference for Down, beating Tipperary 2-11 to 1-22 at Semple Stadium.

In the late games, both Division Four encounters ended in draws as Carlow and Wicklow finished 2-10 apiece and nothing could separate Wexford and London on 1-9.

The final game of the day, Mayo and Galway's Division One clash is still up for decision, as the Tribesmen lead 2-6 to 1-8 with 19 minutes gone in the second half in Castlebar.