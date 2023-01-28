Sat, 28 Jan, 2023 - 20:53

GAA wrap: Armagh among first-round winners as National League returns

There were two fixtures played in each of the four divisions on Saturday
The Allianz National Football League returned on Saturday with eight games across four divisions.

Division Three kicked off proceedings, as Fermanagh beat Longford 0-15 to 0-8 in Ederney.

Leinster neighbours Dublin and Kildare met in Croke Park in Division Two, where Dessie Farrell's side got a narrow victory thanks in part to an early goal from Brian Fenton.

In Division Two's earlier fixture, Derry took a sizeable victory over Limerick in Owenbeg, starting their campaign with a 0-16 to 0-4 win.

The first Division One pairing of the day was between the Ulstermen of Monaghan and Armagh in Castleblayney, where the visitors survived a late surge from Vinny Corey's men to win 1-14 to 1-12.

Meanwhile in Division Three, a 60th-minute goal from Conor Francis was the difference for Down, beating Tipperary 2-11 to 1-22 at Semple Stadium.

In the late games, both Division Four encounters ended in draws as Carlow and Wicklow finished 2-10 apiece and nothing could separate Wexford and London on 1-9.

The final game of the day, Mayo and Galway's Division One clash is still up for decision, as the Tribesmen lead 2-6 to 1-8 with 19 minutes gone in the second half in Castlebar.

gaaleaguenational football leaguegaelic footballallianz national leagues
