GAA league preview: Allianz League kicks off in style

Kenneth Fox

There are plenty of intriguing games to kick-off the Allianz League this year as Connacht rivals Mayo and Galway square off in Castlebar, while Kerry travel up to Ballybofey to face Donegal in Division 1.

Two Ulster counties also square-off in Division 1 as Monaghan and Armagh go head-to-head in Castleblayney.

In a change to this year's format, as well as the four provincial champions and beaten provincial finalists progressing to the championship round, the seven next-ranked teams will be based on their final position in the 2023 National Football League.

Position is based on standing after promotion and relegation are applied; therefore, the top two teams in Division 2 outrank the bottom two teams in Division 1.

With that out of the way, here is a roundup of the fixtures and where you can watch them.

Saturday

Allianz League Division 1

Saturday, January 28th

Monaghan vs Armagh, Castleblayney, 6:30pm, BBC iPlayer

Mayo vs Galway, Hastings Insurance McHale Park, Castlebar, 7:30pm, RTÉ Two

The Allianz Football Leagues get underway next weekend; we travel to Castlebar on Saturday for our Round 1 opener vs. Mayo!



🎟️To purchase your tickets, go to https://t.co/4ky0v9gssi#gaillimhabú#riseofthetribes#AllianzLeagues

#riseagain #GAABelong pic.twitter.com/IZGpqYSi8B — Galway GAA (@Galway_GAA) January 24, 2023

Allianz League Division 2

Saturday, January 28th

Derry vs Limerick, Owenbeg, 3pm

Dublin vs Kildare, Croke Park, 5pm, TG4

Allianz League Division 3

Saturday, January 28th

Fermanagh vs Longford, St. Joseph's Park, Ederney, 2pm.

Tipperary vs Down, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 6pm

Allianz League Division 4

Saturday, January 28th

Carlow vs Wicklow, Netwatch Cullen Park, 7pm

Wexford vs London, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 7pm

Sunday

Allianz League Division 1

Sunday, January 29th

Roscommon vs Tyrone, Dr Hyde Park, 1:30pm, TG4

Donegal vs Kerry, Ballybofey, 2pm, TG4

🏐 Kerry travel to Donegal in the 2023 Allianz Football League, Division 1 Round 1.



TICKETS https://t.co/UtQ7vWUWiW



#WeAreKerry #CiarraíAbú pic.twitter.com/1IRPbUGOka — Kerry GAA (@Kerry_Official) January 24, 2023

Allianz League Division 2

Sunday, January 29th

Cork vs Meath, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 1:30pm, TG4 You Tube

Clare vs Louth, Cusack Park, Ennis, 2pm

Allianz League Division 3

Sunday, January 29th

Antrim vs Offaly, Corrigan Park, Belfast, 2pm

Westmeath vs Cavan, TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, 2pm

Allianz League Division 4

Sunday, January 29th

Leitrim vs Waterford, Avant Money Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada, 1pm

Sligo vs Laois, Markievicz Park, 2pm