Thu, 26 Jan, 2023 - 16:05

GAA league preview: Allianz League kicks off in style

Two Ulster counties also square-off in Division 1 as Monaghan and Armagh go head-to-head in Castleblayney. There are also big games in the Lidl Ladies National Football League as Mayo face Kerry and Galway play Dublin.
GAA league preview: Allianz League kicks off in style

Kenneth Fox

There are plenty of intriguing games to kick-off the Allianz League this year as Connacht rivals Mayo and Galway square off in Castlebar, while Kerry travel up to Ballybofey to face Donegal in Division 1.

Two Ulster counties also square-off in Division 1 as Monaghan and Armagh go head-to-head in Castleblayney.

In a change to this year's format, as well as the four provincial champions and beaten provincial finalists progressing to the championship round, the seven next-ranked teams will be based on their final position in the 2023 National Football League.

Position is based on standing after promotion and relegation are applied; therefore, the top two teams in Division 2 outrank the bottom two teams in Division 1.

With that out of the way, here is a roundup of the fixtures and where you can watch them.

Saturday

Allianz League Division 1

Saturday, January 28th

Monaghan vs Armagh, Castleblayney, 6:30pm, BBC iPlayer

Mayo vs Galway, Hastings Insurance McHale Park, Castlebar, 7:30pm, RTÉ Two

 

Allianz League Division 2

Saturday, January 28th

Derry vs Limerick, Owenbeg, 3pm

Dublin vs Kildare, Croke Park, 5pm, TG4

 

Allianz League Division 3

Saturday, January 28th

Fermanagh vs Longford, St. Joseph's Park, Ederney, 2pm.

Tipperary vs Down, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 6pm

 

Allianz League Division 4

Saturday, January 28th

Carlow vs Wicklow, Netwatch Cullen Park, 7pm

Wexford vs London, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 7pm

 

Sunday

Allianz League Division 1

Sunday, January 29th

Roscommon vs Tyrone, Dr Hyde Park, 1:30pm, TG4

Donegal vs Kerry, Ballybofey, 2pm, TG4

Allianz League Division 2

Sunday, January 29th

Cork vs Meath, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 1:30pm, TG4 You Tube

Clare vs Louth, Cusack Park, Ennis, 2pm

 

Allianz League Division 3

Sunday, January 29th

Antrim vs Offaly, Corrigan Park, Belfast, 2pm

Westmeath vs Cavan, TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, 2pm

 

Allianz League Division 4

Sunday, January 29th

Leitrim vs Waterford, Avant Money Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada, 1pm

Sligo vs Laois, Markievicz Park, 2pm

More in this section

Man Utd march towards Wembley with big first-leg win at Nottingham Forest Man Utd march towards Wembley with big first-leg win at Nottingham Forest
Moldovan Vladislav Gradinari makes snooker history at age of 14 Moldovan Vladislav Gradinari makes snooker history at age of 14
Footage shows Novak Djokovic’s father at pro-Russian demonstration in Australia Footage shows Novak Djokovic’s father at pro-Russian demonstration in Australia
gaaconnachtgalwaymayokerrymonaghanirelandallianz league
Pep Guardiola not surprised Mikel Arteta has thrived after returning to Arsenal

Pep Guardiola not surprised Mikel Arteta has thrived after returning to Arsenal

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars
How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more