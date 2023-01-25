Wed, 25 Jan, 2023 - 12:20

Irish goalkeeper Darren Randolph joins Bournemouth on permanent deal

Irish goalkeeper Darren Randolph joins Bournemouth on permanent deal

Irish goalkeeper Darren Randolph is joining Bournemouth on a permanent deal from West Ham United.

He has committed to the club until the end of the season.

Randolph (35) has not played in the West Ham first team since 2021. He signed for the London club for £4 million from Middlesbrough in 2020. He has suffered several injuries in his career.

Elsewhere, Celtic have completed the signing of South Korea international Oh Hyeon-gyu on a five-year deal, subject to international clearance.

The 21-year-old forward joins from K League 1 club, Suwon Samsung Bluewings.

More in this section

Rugby tackle height change could leave players as 'sitting ducks', Andy Farrell says Rugby tackle height change could leave players as 'sitting ducks', Andy Farrell says
Tottenham set to beat Everton to signing of Arnaut Danjuma Tottenham set to beat Everton to signing of Arnaut Danjuma
Rory McIlroy hits back at Patrick Reed as tensions rise at Dubai Desert Classic Rory McIlroy hits back at Patrick Reed as tensions rise at Dubai Desert Classic
west hambournemouthdarren randolph
Elena Rybakina books Australian Open semi-final with defeat of Jelena Ostapenko

Elena Rybakina books Australian Open semi-final with defeat of Jelena Ostapenko

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars
How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more