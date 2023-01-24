Tue, 24 Jan, 2023 - 15:35

Australian Open day nine: Stefanos Tsitsipas sets up Karen Khachanov semi-final

The story of the ninth day of action from Melbourne Park.
By Eleanor Crooks, PA Tennis Correspondent, Melbourne

Stefanos Tsitsipas continued to look the most likely challenger to Novak Djokovic as he eased into the semi-finals of the Australian Open.

The third seed defeated young Czech Jiri Lehecka in straight sets and will next meet Russia’s Karen Khachanov, who benefited from Sebastian Korda’s mid-match retirement due to a wrist injury.

Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina won a power battle against Jelena Ostapenko to set up a last-four clash with Victoria Azarenka, who saw off third seed Jessica Pegula.

Picture of the day

Jessica Pegula looks to her box during her defeat by Victoria Azarenka
Jessica Pegula looks to her box during her defeat by Victoria Azarenka (Aaron Favila/AP)

Point of the day

Quote of the day

 

Stat of the day

Dog days

Fallen seeds

Women: Jessica Pegula (3), Jelena Ostapenko (17)
Men: Sebastian Korda (29)

Who’s up next?

Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic plays Andrey Rublev in the last eight (Aaron Favila/AP)

Djokovic will hope his fitness worries are now behind him as he takes on fifth seed Andrey Rublev in the quarter-finals on Wednesday night.

The winner of that contest is guaranteed to meet an unseeded American in the last four, with Tommy Paul facing 20-year-old Ben Shelton.

Fifth seed Aryna Sabalenka will hope to keep her title hopes alive when she takes on Donna Vekic, while former world number one Karolina Pliskova plays Magda Linette.

