Mon, 23 Jan, 2023 - 11:43

Australian Open day eight: Djokovic storms through and Linette adds to upsets

The story of the eighth day of action from Melbourne Park
Australian Open day eight: Djokovic storms through and Linette adds to upsets

By Eleanor Crooks, PA Tennis Correspondent, Melbourne

Novak Djokovic established himself as the clear favourite to win a 10th Australian Open title by dismantling home hope Alex De Minaur in the fourth round.

Djokovic reported no pain from his suspect hamstring after a 6-2 6-1 6-2 victory that sets up a clash with fifth seed Andrey Rublev, who defeated Holger Rune over five sets in one of the matches of the tournament.

Fifth seed Aryna Sabalenka produced a terrific display to see off Belinda Bencic while Pole Magda Linette knocked out fourth seed Caroline Garcia in the latest shock.

Picture of the day

Andrey Rublev Andrey Rublev apologises to opponent Holger Rune for his dramatic net-cord winner
Andrey Rublev apologises to opponent Holger Rune for his dramatic net-cord winner (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)

Shot of the day

Tweet of the day

Stat of the day

Federer hits the slopes

The first semi-finalists will be decided at Melbourne Park on Tuesday.

The big-hitting battle between Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina and Jelena Ostapenko kicks things off on Rod Laver Arena before Sebastian Korda takes on Karen Khachanov.

The third seeds both play in the night session – Jessica Pegula against Victoria Azarenka before Stefanos Tsitsipas meets Jiri Lehecka.

More in this section

Everton suffer hammer blow in front of under-fire owners with defeat at West Ham Everton suffer hammer blow in front of under-fire owners with defeat at West Ham
Philadelphia Eagles crush New York Giants to move within one game of Super Bowl Philadelphia Eagles crush New York Giants to move within one game of Super Bowl
Leinster finish strongest to dispatch of Racing 92 Leinster finish strongest to dispatch of Racing 92
tenniswrapaustralian openaustralian
It doesn’t get much better – Mikel Arteta lauds Arsenal’s first half of season

It doesn’t get much better – Mikel Arteta lauds Arsenal’s first half of season

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars
How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more